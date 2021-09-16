Ex-Orlando Pirates coach De Sa confirms taking up role as Egypt assistant coach

The former Bidvest Wits tactician will become the latest South African to work in the North African country

Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Roger De Sa has confirmed his appointment as Egypt national team assistant coach to Carlos Queiroz.

Mozambique-born De Sa will be reunited with Queiroz, after working together for Bafana Bafana between 2000 and 2002.

De Sa was previously part of the former Real Madrid and Portugal coach’s backroom staff when he was at the helm of the South African national team.

The arrival of Queiroz in Egypt follows the departure of Hossam El Badry from the Pharaohs job and his new assistant coach has since quit as Cape Town All Stars tactician.

“Yes, I have resigned. I am leaving on Monday to join up with the Egyptian national team,” De Sa told KickOff.

The former Bidvest Wits coach is known in Egypt after guiding Pirates to the final of the 2013 Caf Champions League where they lost to Al Ahly.

He admitted that he could not resist the call to work with the record African champions.

“I’m very fortunate that I’ve got a decent business and a very good marriage and family life that enabled me to continue my happy life here,” De Sa told iDiski Times.

“But with an opportunity like this, the temptation was always going to be there and I had to make a choice. Ja, it doesn’t get bigger. And let’s have a go.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at [Cape] Umoya, and at Ajax [Cape Town Spurs], even All Stars, still in the game, which was important for me, which I get a lot of enjoyment out of it, and satisfaction. But it’s always like that, I think if I coached U10s, I would do it the same way.

“So very fortunate and humbled by getting invited by them. Ja, it will be great, and who knows from there, but if that’s the end, it won’t be a bad ending.”

De Sa becomes the third South African coach to work in Egypt after Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and Calvin Johnson.