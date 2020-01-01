Ex-Man City star Silva reveals why he snubbed Lazio in favour of Real Sociedad

The 34-year-old angered the Serie A side with his last-minute move back to his native Spain

David Silva has said 's style of play and family considerations led him to select the Basque side as his next destination instead of .

After 10 hugely successful years at , Silva left as a free agent with plenty of clubs around the world showing interest.

Lazio appeared to be in pole position to land the 34-year-old but in an unexpected move, Silva signed with Sociedad on a two-year contract on Monday.

The move angered the side, who believed they had done enough to seal a move for the Spaniard. The club's director Igli Tare was particularly incensed.

"I learned about David Silva's transfer to Real Sociedad. I have great respect for the player, but not for the man," Tare said.

Speaking to his new side's official website, Silva outlined his reasons for choosing a return to ahead of a move to Serie A.

"The sensations are very good. After the announcement, I have received many expressions of affection, messages from many people," Silva said.

"I've had quite a few offers in all this time. I decided on Real Sociedad because they are doing things very well. They have a style that suits my game very well. I know San Sebastian, it is a very beautiful and quiet city.

"My family had to do with my decision. I watched Real Sociedad games and they play very well. I also have very good references from the coach.

"We can do important things, there is a good group and for my conditions it is very good. It is a very nice challenge, I am looking forward to starting.

"Holidays help relax the head. I hope we finish the challenge well and I can do my bit to help the club win things.

"There is a great atmosphere, I already played in the old stadium and the grass was always spectacular. When you sign up for a new club, you want to get started. Now I will rest my mind and then start with my batteries charged."

Silva will play in La Liga for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign, his final season with before he left to join Man City.