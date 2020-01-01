Ex-Caf general secretary Amr Fahmy passes away at age 36

The former Confederation of African Football executive member has passed away after a battle with cancer

Former Caf general secretary Amr Fahmy has passed away at the age of 36.

Fahmy was confirmed dead on Sunday, after a long battle with cancer. He replaced Hicham El Amrani as Caf’s secretary in November 2017, but he was relieved from his position less than two years into the job.

Football fans on social media expressed their condolences:

Devastating & heartbreaking news..... Amr Mostafa Murad Fahmy, May yo soul Rest in Peace and may God protect and comfort your family during this trying period. @sportCIES @FIFAMasterAlum pic.twitter.com/bpoTFZgk9A — Bonnie Mugabe (@BonnieMugabe) February 23, 2020

Former CAF Secretary General Amr Fahmy has died at the age of 37.



He had announced his bid to run for CAF Presidency next year. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/lGyy0iIL5F — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) February 23, 2020

Devastating news this is.



Former @CAF_Online General Secretary, Amr Fahmy has passed away at the age of 37.



May he rest in eternal peace. And the good Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear this great loss. pic.twitter.com/aqgjgPp6l0 — @Agbakpedom (@Dom91204346) February 23, 2020