Ex-Bordeaux star Wendel pleads for match ball from hat-trick performance against PSG... in 2008

Former Bordeaux star Wendel has come out to plead for the match ball from his hat-trick performance against Paris Saint-Germain, despite the game taking place back in 2008.

Wendel played for 11 different clubs across his 18-year career, including Bordeaux, which is where he spent his peak years between 2006 and 2011.

He scored 43 goals in 207 games from midfield for the French club, with a hat-trick coming in a 3-0 victory against PSG on March 2, 2008.

Wendel's standout showing

The Brazilian opened the scoring with a fierce strike from 20 yards out in the 33rd minute and doubled his account just after the interval with an audacious volley.

Wendel completed his treble a few minutes later and it turned out to be the best of the lot, with the midfielder heading past the opposition goalkeeper from outside the box after racing onto a cross from the left wing.

Bordeaux went on to finish second in Ligue 1 that season, with Wendel recording 11 goals across 36 appearances, while PSG ended up in 16th.

🔙 Ce jour-là, le 2 mars 2008, le milieu gauche 🇧🇷 𝙒𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙡 régalait le public de Chaban-Delmas 🪄 !



⚽️⚽️⚽️ Un triplé dont un but de la tête... de l'extérieur de la surface 😮 !



Un match resté dans la légende des supporters @girondins ✨

#FCGBPSG #Ligue1Legends pic.twitter.com/ql1Hq30NjY — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) March 2, 2022

What's been said?

Wendel has now admitted that he regrets not picking up a memento from the game, which he still shows to his family and friends to this day.

Article continues below

The 39-year-old, who retired in 2018, hopes the match ball can find its way back to him at some point, as he told L'Equipe: “It's the best game of my professional career. I was on top, physically, technically. I remember my goals well, the stadium chanting my name, Dugarry congratulating me after the match… I still have the video of the match and I watch it once or twice a year. I show it to my children, my friends. It's to remember the beautiful things.

“My only regret is that I did not keep the match ball. I take this opportunity to make an announcement: if someone has this ball, I want to get it back! It would make me really happy!"

Further reading