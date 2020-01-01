Ex-Bayern Munich star Ribery has a huge heart - Kevin-Prince Boateng

The Ghanaian forward was full of praise for the retired France wideman

forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has offered pleasant remarks about former winger Franck Ribery, saying he has a "huge heart" and an "incredible character".

The 37-year-old spent the best part of a 12-year career with Bayern, scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists in 425 outings, winning 23 titles including the .

Ribery moved on to in 2019 where he teamed up with Boateng, who joined in the same transfer window from before he was loaned to Besiktas for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

"I have never seen anyone care so much about anyone, whoever it is," 33-year-old Kevin-Prince said in an Instagram Live chat with his half-brother Jerome.

"You [Jerome] know him [Ribery] better, of course. He has an incredible character, a huge heart and is a family man."

Ribery and Boateng have featured a combined 27 times for Fiorentina, having a hand in a joint five goals (three goals, two assists).