Goal of the season? Watch ex-Arsenal youngster Willock dribble from own half to score screamer for QPR

One of the best goals you will see in a long time!

Chris Willock, the ex-Arsenal youngster and brother to Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock, scored one of the most outrageous goals of the season so far in the Championship on Saturday.

Willock, who had only just returned from injury, picked up the ball 20 yards inside his own half before driving at the Middlesbrough defence, shrugging off challenges from two defenders before unleashing a great strike into the top left corner of the net from 25 yards out to help his side to a 3-2 victory.

Willock's career so far

Willock spent 14 years at Arsenal, never making a senior appearance before moving to Benfica in 2017. He made 64 appearances for the Portuguese outfit's second team, before spending the 2019-20 season on loan at Championship sides Huddersfield Town and West Brom.

In the summer of 2020, he joined QPR for £750,000, and won both the Supporters' Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards.