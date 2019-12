‘Everything is back to normal’ – Lille provide update on Osimhen after health scare

The Great Danes’ forward was rushed to the hospital moments after scoring against Monaco but he is now fine

have confirmed that Victor Osimhen is back to normal after a health scare during Tuesday’s French League Cup game against AS .

The international put the Great Danes ahead after 19 minutes, but was forced off after complaining of chest pain.

23' 🔄 Unfortunately @victorosimhen9 now looks to have picked up an injury. Our 🇳🇬 forward is replaced by Loïc Rémy. #ASMLOSC 0-1 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 17, 2019

Subsequently, he was replaced by Remy and was rushed to a hospital in Monaco.

Remy got two more goals to help the Stade Pierre-Mauroy giants to complete a comfortable 3-0 win at Stade Louis II.

However, club manager ‎Christophe Galtier has allayed fears that Osimhen may be face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“We just talked to him, he's fine. Everything is back to normal. He experienced dizziness and pain,” Galtier told Canal +.

This will come as a relief to Lille that their prized asset will not be unavailable for a substantial period, with the youngster leading the team’s charge for silverwares so far this season.

Article continues below

Since his move to from Charleroi, the Nigeria international has hit the ground running scoring 12 goals across all competitions.