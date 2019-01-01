'Everyone's sh*t stinks the same' - Hoffenheim shouldn't be scared of Lewandowski or Bayern, says Baumann

The goalkeeper appears to be in a confident mood ahead ahead of a potentially daunting trip to face Niko Kovac's in-form champions

's Oliver Baumann has called for his side to show bravery against when the two sides meet on Saturday, with the goalkeeper stating that "everyone's sh*t stinks the same".

The visitors to Allianz Arena have not enjoyed the most promising start to the season, picking up only five points from their opening six fixtures. Injuries have played their part, but two 3-0 losses at home this term has alarm bells ringing amongst the club's fanbase.

A win against the German champions in their own back yard would go a long way to turning around the mood within the camp, but Bayern's 7-2 thumping of in the points towards the chances of a victory for Alfred Schreuder's side being slim.

Regardless, Baumann wants his team-mates to play without fear.

“We know that we can hurt Bayern if we're brave,” the 29-year-old said in an interview with Amazon. “We must not be intimidated – not by the spectators, not by [Robert] Lewandowski or anything else.

“Put simply, everyone's sh*t stinks the same.”

Baumann's ostensible positivity may well pacify fans somewhat with regards to the mentality within the squad, but results will have to improve dramatically, and swiftly, if Hoffenheim are to get ahead of a possible relegation battle this season.

And the former goalkeeper asserts that he and his team-mates are going nowhere soon, believing that new boss Schreuder's methods are sure to yield fruit – and potentially some quality signings in future.

“Alfred Schreuder is doing very well,” Baumann said. “We're doing the basics right. We play a little different than we did under Julian Nagelsmann but it's still attractive football.

“We have made a name for ourselves and earned respect in the Bundesliga. Hoffenheim has become much more attractive to talented players.

“Hoffenheim has a likeable appearance. It's a club that stands for attractive football and what you represent as a club is more important to me than tradition.”

Baumann and Co. head to the Allianz sitting in 12th place in the German top-flight, while Bayern are at the top of the table with 14 points from six matches.