Every FIFA soundtrack to date in full: From FIFA 98 to FIFA 21

Goal has compiled each and every FIFA soundtrack to date, with every musical offering more eclectic and eccentric than the last
FIFA soundtracks are as warmly received as the game themselves, the mixes that accompany you on your virtual journeys always unique and memorable.
From Blur to CHVRCHES and from Radiohead to Santigold, here's every single FIFA soundtrack – dating back to the Road to World Cup 98 Soundtrack to the present.
How FIFA soundtracks became cultural tastemakers: 'The music you listen to defines your life'
FIFA 21 soundtrack
FIFA 21 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date
|Artist
|Song
|070 Shake
|Morrow
|Aitch
|MICE
|Alfie Templeman
|Wish I Was Younger
|Anitta, Myke Towers, Cardi B
|Me Gusta (with Cardi B & Myke Towers)
|Biig Piig
|Don't Turn Around
|Buju Banton
|Unity
|Carlos Sadness, Bomba Estero
|Aloha
|Celeste
|Stop This Flame
|Chloe Black
|Sacrifice
|De Lux
|Cool Up
|Domino Saints
|BUYA
|Dua Lipa, The Blessed Madonna
|Love Is Religion (The Blessed Madonna Remix) [Mixed]
|Dylan Fraser
|Vipers
|Everything Is Recorded, Infinite Coles, BERWYN
|01:32AM / WALK ALONE
|Fireboy DML
|Scatter
|Glass Animals
|Heat Waves
|ICEKIID
|ErruDumEllaHvad
|KAWALA
|Ticket To Ride
|LA Priest
|Beginning
|LARRY PINK THE HUMAN
|MIGHT DELETE LATER
|Leyma
|been a minute
|Louis The Child, EARTHGANG
|Big Love (with EARTHGANG)
|Madame Ghandhi
|Bad Habits
|Mike Sabath
|Good Energy
|Nia Wyn
|Who Asked You
|Nnena
|Work It Out
|Oliver Malcolm
|Switched Up
|Oscar Lang
|Apple Juice
|박혜진 Park Hye Jin
|Like this
|Royal Blood
|Trouble's Coming
|Steam Down, Afronaut Zu
|Etcetera
|Still Woozy
|Window
|Tame Impala
|Is It True
|tha Supreme, Dani Faiv
|no14 - feat. Dani Faiv
|The Snuts
|That's All It Is
|Zaia
|SHADE
FIFA 20 soundtrack
FIFA 20 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date
|Artist
|Song
|Another Sky
|The Cracks
|Apre
|Come Down
|BJ the Chicago Kid
|Feel the Vibe
|Buscabulla
|Vamono
|Cautious Clay
|Erase
|Child of the Parish
|Before the Moment's Gone
|Colouring
|Oh My God!
|Danay Suarez
|La Razon del Equilibrio
|Dennis Lloyd
|Wild West
|Dominic Fike
|Phone Numbers
|Everyone You Know
|She Don't Dance
|Fieh
|Glu
|Flume
|Running Back
|Foals
|The Runner
|Friedberg
|Go Wild
|Goldlink
|Zulu Screams
|Half Alive
|Runaway
|Hot Chip
|Positive
|Jai Paul
|He
|Janice
|Hearts Will Bleed
|JB Scofield
|Stretch It
|Jevon
|Lil Ze
|Judah & The Lion
|Why Did You Run?
|JYyllowL
|Ozone
|Kamakaze x Massappeals
|Last Night
|Kojey Radical
|Where Do I Begin?
|Loyle Carner
|Angel
|Major Lazer
|Que Calor
|Masego
|Big Girls
|Milky Chance
|Fado
|MNDR
|Save Me
|Obongjayer
|Frens
|P Money
|Where and When
|Pixx
|Funsize
|Rosalia & Ozuna
|Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi
|Sampa the Great
|OMG
|Skepta
|Same Old Story
|Sofi Tukker
|Swing
|Suzi Wu
|Highway
|The Knocks & Kah-lo
|Awa Ni
|The SLP
|Favourites
|Tierra Whack
|Unemployed
|Ttrruuces
|I'm Alive
FIFA 19 soundtrack: Full list of artists, songs & music on new game
|Artist
|Song
|Andreya Triana
|Beautiful People
|Atomic Drum Assembly
|Island Life
|Bakar
|Big Dreams
|Bantu & Dr. Chaii
|Jackie Chan
|Bas
|Tribe feat. J. Cole
|BC Unidos
|Take It Easy feat. U.S. Girls and Ledinsky
|Bearson
|It's Not This feat. Lemaitre and Josh Pan
|Billie Eilish
|you should see me in a crown
|Bob Moses
|Heaven Only Knows
|Broods
|Peach
|Bugzy Malone
|Ordinary People
|Childish Gambino
|Feels Like Summer
|Confidence Man
|Out the Window
|Courtney Barnett
|City Looks Pretty
|Crystal Fighters
|Another Level
|Death Cab for Cutie
|Gold Rush
|Easy Life
|Pockets
|Ghali
|Habibi
|Gizmo Varillas & Baio
|Losing You (Baio Remix)
|Gorillaz
|Sorcererz
|Hans Zimmer ft. Vince Staples
|Champions League Remix
|Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor
|Everytime I Run
|Jacob Banks
|Love Ain't Enough
|Jungle
|Beat 54 (All Good Now)
|Kojey Radical
|Water with Mahalia & Swindle
|LADAMA
|Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH Remix)
|Lao Ra
|Pa'lante
|Logic
|Warm It Up feat. Young Sinatra
|LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo)
|Genius
|Mansionair
|Violet City
|No/Me
|Consistent
|NoMBe
|Drama feat. Big Data
|Ocean Wisdom
|Tom & Jerry
|Octavian
|Lightning
|Peggy Gou
|It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)
|Sam Fender
|Play God
|Stealth
|Truth Is
|Stereo Honey
|Where No One Knows Your Name
|SUN SILVA
|Blue Light
|Tom Misch
|Good To Be Home feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist, Rebel Kleff
|Tove Styrke
|Sway
|Wovoka Gentle
|1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks
|Yolanda Be Cool
|Musika feat. Kwanzaa Posse
|Young Fathers
|Border Girl
FIFA 18 soundtrack
FIFA 18 soundtrack: Songs from alt-J, Weezer & more feature in new game
|Artist
|Song
|alt-J
|Deadcrush
|Avelino (feat. Stormzy & Skepta)
|Energy
|Bad Sounds
|Wages
|Baloji
|L'Hiver Indien
|BORNS
|Faded Heart
|Cut Copy
|Standing In The Middle Of The Field (Radio Edit)
|Django Django
|Tic Tac Toe
|IDER
|King Ruby
|Kimbra
|On Top of the World
|Kovic
|Drown
|Lorde
|Supercut
|Mondo Cozmo
|Automatic (New Edit)
|Mura Masa
|Helpline feat. Tom Tripp
|ODESZA
|La Ciudad
|Off Bloom
|Falcon Eye
|Oliver
|Heart Attack feat. De La Soul
|Outsider
|Miol Mor Mara
|Perfume Genius
|Slip Away
|Phantoms
|Throw It In The Fire
|Portugal. The Man
|Live In The Moment
|RAC
|Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia
|Residente
|Dagombas en Tamale
|Rex Orange County
|Never Enough
|Run The Jewels
|Mean Demeanor
|Sir Sly
|&Run
|Slowdive
|Star Roving
|Sneakbo feat. Giggs
|Active
|Sofi Tukker
|Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO
|Superorganism
|Something For Your M.I.N.D.
|Tash Sultana
|Jungle
|Teme Tan
|Ca Va Pas La Tete?
|The Amazons
|Stay with Me
|The National
|The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
|The War On Drugs
|Holding On
|The XX
|Dangerous
|Tom Grennan
|Found What I've Been Looking For
|Toothless
|Sisyphus
|Vessels
|Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips
|Washed Out
|Get Lost
FIFA 17 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Appeals
|Bayonne
|Balkan Beat Box
|I Trusted U
|Barns Courtney
|Hobo Rocket
|Bastille
|Send Them Off!
|Beaty Heart
|Slide to the Side
|Beck
|NEW SONG
|Bishop Briggs
|Be Your Love
|Bob Moses
|Tearing Me Up (RAC Mix)
|Capital Cities
|Vowels
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|Postpone
|Ceci Bastida
|Un Sueno feat. Aloe Blacc
|Compass: Mexican Institute Of Sound + Toy Selectah
|Explotar feat. Rob Birch, Kool A.D., Emicida, Maluca
|Declan McKenna
|Isombard
|Digitalism
|Shangri-La
|DMA's
|Play It Out
|Empire Of The Sun
|High And Low
|Formation
|Pleasure
|Glass Animals
|Youth
|Grouplove
|Don't Stop Making It Happen
|HUNTAR
|Anyway
|Jack Garratt
|Surprise Yourself
|Jagwar Ma
|O B 1
|KAMAU
|Justfayu feat. No Wyld
|Kasabian
|Comeback Kid
|Kygo
|Raging feat. Kodaline
|Lemaitre
|We Got U feat. The Knocks
|Lewis Del Mar
|Painting (Masterpiece)
|Lola Coca
|Love Songs
|LOYAL
|Moving As One
|Lucius
|Almighty Gosh
|NGOD
|Blue
|Oliver
|Electrify feat. Scott Mellis
|Paper Routes
|Chariots
|Paul Kalkbrenner
|(Let Me Hear You) Scream
|Phantogram
|Same Ol Blues
|Porter Robinson & Madeon
|Shelter
|Rat Boy
|Get Over It
|Rocco Hunt
|Sto Bene Cosi
|SAFIA
|Bye Bye
|Saint Motel
|Move
|Skott
|Porcelain
|Society
|Protocol
|Sofi Tukker
|Johny
|Souls
|Satisfied
|Spring King
|Who Are You?
|ST feat. Marta Kot
|Vera i Nadezhda (WIN)
|Systema Solar
|Rumbera
|Tourist
|Run
|Two Door Cinema Club
|Are We Ready? (Wreck)
|Zedd & Grey
|Adrenaline
|ZHU
|Money
FIFA 16 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|All Tvvins
|Darkest Ocean
|April Towers
|A Little Bit of Fear
|Atlas Genius
|Stockholm
|AURORA
|Conqueror
|Baiana System
|Playsom
|Baio
|Sister of Pearl
|BANNERS
|Shine a Light
|Bastille
|Hangin'
|Beck
|Dreams
|Bomba Estero
|Soy Yo
|BORNS
|Fool
|Coasts
|Tonight
|Disclosure
|Omen feat. Sam Smith
|Durante
|Slow Burn feat. Chuck Ellis
|Everything Everything
|Distant Past
|Foals
|Mountain At My Gates
|Gin Wigmore
|New Rush
|Icona Pop
|Emergency
|Jax Jones
|Yeah Yeah Yeah
|John Newman
|Tiring Game feat. Charlie Wilson
|Kaleo
|Way Down We Go
|Kygo
|ID
|Louis the Child
|It's Strange feat. K. Flay
|Miami Horror
|All It Ever Was
|No Wyld
|Let Me Know
|Nothing But Thieves
|Trip Switch
|Of Monsters and Men
|Crystals
|Parade of Lights
|Feeling Electric
|RAC, Nate Henricks
|Back of the Car
|Raury
|Crystal Express
|Seinabo Sey
|Preend
|Skylar Grey feat. X Ambassadors
|Cannonball
|Slaptop
|Walls
|Speelburg
|Lay It Right
|Swim Deep
|One Great Song And I Could Change The World
|The Royal Concept
|Smile
|The Very Best
|Makes A King feat. Jutty Taylor
|Tiggs Da Author
|Run
|Unknown Mortal Orchestra
|Can't Keep Checking My Phone
|X-Wife
|Movin' Up
|Years & Years
|Gold (FIFA Edit)
|Zibra
|Goodbye Mondays
FIFA 15 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|A-Trak
|Push (Featuring Andrew Wyatt)
|AVICII
|The Nights
|Bang La Decks
|Utopia feat. Dominique Young Unique
|Broods
|L.A.F.
|ChocQuibTown
|Uh La La
|Death From Above 1979
|Crystal Ball
|Dirty South
|Tunnel Vision feat. SomeKindaWonderful
|Elliphant
|Purple Light feat. Doja Cat
|Elliphant
|All or Nothing
|Emicida feat. Rael
|Levanta e Anda
|Fmlybnd
|Come Alive
|Foster the People
|Are You What You Want To Be?
|Jacob Banks
|Move With You
|Joywave
|Tongues feat. Kopps
|Jungle
|Busy Earnin'
|Kasabian
|Stevie
|Kinski Gallo
|Cumbia Del Corazon
|Kwabs
|Walk
|Lowell
|Palm Trees
|Madden Brothers
|We Are Done
|Madeon
|Imperium
|Magic Man
|Tonight
|Milky Chance
|Down by the River
|MPB4
|Agibore (Marky's Ye-Mele Refix)
|Nico & Vinz
|When The Day Comes
|Polock
|Everlasting
|Prides
|Out of the Blue
|Rudimental
|Give You Up feat. Alex Clare (World Cup Remix)
|Saint Motel
|My Type
|Saint Raymond
|Wild Heart
|Sante Les Amis
|Brasil
|Slaptop
|Sunrise
|Teddybears
|Sunshine feat. Natalie Storm
|Tensnake
|Pressure feat. Thabo
|The Griswolds
|16 Years
|The Kooks
|Around Town
|The Mountains
|The Valleys
|The Ting Tings
|Super Critical
|tUnE-yArDs
|Water Fountain
|Vance Joy
|Mess Is Mine
FIFA 14 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|American Authors
|Hit It
|Amplify Dot
|Get Down
|Bloc Party
|Ratchet
|Chvrches
|We Sink
|Crystal Fighters
|Love Natural
|Dan Croll
|Compliment Your Soul
|David Dallas
|Runnin'
|De Staat
|Down Town
|Disclosure
|F for You
|Empire of the Sun
|Alive
|Foals
|My Number (Trophy Wife Remix)
|Grouplove
|I'm With You
|Guards
|I Know It's You
|Illya Kuryaki & The Valderramas
|Funky Futurista
|Jamie N Commons
|Marathon
|John Newman
|Love Me Again
|Karol Conka
|BoaNoite
|Ki:Theory
|Kitty Hawk
|Los Rakas
|Hot
|Marcelo D2
|Voce Diz Que o Amor Nao Doi
|Miles Kane
|Don't Forget Who You Are
|OK KID
|Am Ende
|Oliver
|Mechanical
|Olympic Ayres
|Magic
|Robert DeLong
|Here
|Rock Mafia Ft. Wyclef Jean And David Correy
|I Am
|Smallpools
|Dreaming
|The 1975
|The City
|The Chain Gang of 1974
|Miko
|The Colourist
|Little Games (St. Lucia Remix)
|The Naked and Famous
|Hearts Like Ours
|The Royal Concept
|On Our Way
|Vampire Weekend
|Worship You
|Wretch 32
|24 Hours
|You Me At Six
|Lived a Lie
FIFA 13 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Animal Kingdom
|Get Away With It
|Ashtar Command
|Mark IV feat. Joshua Radin
|Astro
|Panda
|Band Of Horses
|Feud
|Bastille
|Weight Of Living, Part 2
|Bloc Party
|We Are Not Good People
|Cali
|Outta My Mind
|Chevin
|Champion
|Clement Marfo and The Frontline
|Us Against The World
|Crystal Fighters
|Follow
|deadmau5 feat. Gerard Way
|Professional Griefers
|Django Django
|Hail Bop
|Duologue
|Get Out While You Can
|Elliphant
|TeKKno Scene feat. Adam Kanyama
|Featurecast
|Got That Fire (Oh La Ha) (feat. Pugs Atomz)
|Fitz And The Tantrums
|Spark
|Flo Rida feat. Lil Wayne
|Let It Roll Part 2
|Foreign Beggars and Bare Noise
|See The Light
|Hadoen!
|Bliss Out
|Imagine Dragons
|On Top of the World
|Jagwar Ma
|What Love
|Jonathan Boulet
|You're a Animal
|Kasabian
|Club Foot
|Kimbra
|Come Into My Head
|Kitten
|G#
|Kraftklub
|Eure Madchen
|Ladyhawke
|Black White & Blue
|Madeon
|Finale
|Matisyahu
|Searchin
|Metric
|Speed The Collapse
|Miike Snow
|Paddling Out
|Passion Pit
|I'll Be Alright
|Reptar
|Sweet Sipping Soda
|Reverend And The Makers
|Shine The Light
|Rock Mafia
|Fly Or Die
|Royal Teeth
|Wild
|Santigold
|Big Mouth
|St. Lucia
|September
|Stepdad
|Jungles
|The Enemy
|Saturday
|The Heavy
|Don't Say Nothing
|The Presets
|Ghosts
|The Royal Concept
|Goldrsuhed
|Two Door Cinema Club
|Sleep Alone
|Walk The Moon
|Quesadilla
|Wretch 32
|Blur
|Young Empires
|Rain of Gold
|Youngblood Hawke
|We Come Running
|Zemaria
|Past 2
FIFA 12 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Alex Metric & Steve Angello
|Open Your Eyes
|All Mankind
|Break The Spell
|Architecture in Helsinki
|Escapee
|Bloco Bleque / Gabriel O Pensador
|So Tem Jogador
|Chase & Status
|No Problem
|Crystal Castles / Robert Smith
|Not In Love
|CSS
|Hits Me Like A Rock
|Cut Copy
|Where I'm Going
|Digitalism
|Circles
|DJ Raff
|Latino & Proud
|El Guincho
|Bombay (Fresh Touch Dub Mix)
|Empresarios
|Sabor Tropical
|Foster the People
|Call It What You Want
|Givers
|Up Up Up
|Glasvegas
|The World Is Yours
|Graffiti6
|Stare Into The Sun
|Grouplove
|Colours (Captain Cutz Remix)
|Japanese Popstars
|Let Go
|Kasabian
|Switchblade Smiles
|La Vida Boheme
|El Buen Salvaje
|Little Dragon
|Nightlight
|Macaco
|Una Sola Voz
|Marteria feat. Yasha
|Verstrahlt
|Monarchy
|The Phoenix Alive (Kris Menace Remix)
|Pint Shot Riot
|Twisted Soul
|Portugal. The Man
|Got It All (This Can't Be Living Now)
|Rock Mafia
|The Big Bang
|Spank Rock
|Energy
|The Chain Gang Of 1974
|Hold on
|The Hives
|Thousand Answers
|The Medics
|City
|The Naked & Famous
|Punching In A Dream
|The Strokes
|Machu Picchu
|Tying Tiffany
|Drownin'
|The Ting Tings
|Hands
|The Vaccines
|Wreckin' Bar (Ra Ra Ra)
|Thievery Corporation
|Stargazer
|Tittsworth & Alvin Risk feat. Maluca
|La Campana
|TV On the Radio
|Will Do
FIFA 11 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Adrian Lux
|Can't Sleep
|Ana Tijoux
|1977
|Caribou
|Odessa
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
|Trick Pony
|Choc Quib Town
|El Bombo
|Chromeo
|Don't Turn the Lights On
|Dan Black
|Wonder
|Dapuntobeat
|:O
|Dum Dum Girls
|It Only Takes One Night
|Ebony Bones
|W.A.R.R.I.O.R.
|Gorillaz
|Rhinestone Eyes
|Groove Armada
|Paper Romance
|Howl
|Controller
|Jonsi
|Around Us
|Jump Jump Dance Dance
|White Picket Fences
|Ladytron
|Ace of Hz
|LCD Soundsystem
|I Can Change
|Linkin Park
|Black Out
|Locnville
|Sun In My Pocket
|Malachai
|Snowflake
|Maluca
|El Tigeraso
|Mark Ronson feat. Simon Le Bon and Wiley
|Record Collection
|Massive Attack
|Splitting the Atom
|MGMT
|Flash Delirium
|Ram Di Dam
|Flashbacks
|Scissor Sisters
|Fire With Fire
|The Black Keys
|Tighten Up
|The Pinker Tones
|Sampleame
|Tulipa
|Efemera
|Two Door Cinema Club
|I Can Talk
|We Are Scientists
|Rules Don't Stop
|Yeasayer
|O.N.E.
|Zemaria
|The Space Ahead
FIFA 10 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Auletta
|Meine Stadt
|Balkan Beat Box feat. Tomer Yosef and Saz
|Ramallah Tel Aviv
|BLK JKS
|Lakeside
|Bomba Estero
|Fuego
|Buraka Som Sistema feat. Pongolove
|Kalemba
|CasioKids
|Fot I Hose
|Children Collide
|Skeleton Dance
|Cut Off Your Hands
|Happy As Can Be
|Dananananaykroyd
|Black Wax
|Datarock
|Give It Up
|Fabri Fibra
|Donna Famosa
|Fidel Nadal
|International Love
|Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
|La Luz del Ritmo
|Macaco
|Hacen Falta Dos
|Major Lazer feat. Mr. Lexx and Santigold
| Hold the Line
|Marcio Local
|Soul do Samba
|Matt & Kim
|Daylight
|Metric
|Gold Guns Girls
|Mexican Institute of Sound
|Alocatel
|Nneka feat. Wesley Williams
|Kangpe
|Passion Pit
|Moth's Wings
|Peter Bjorn and John
|Nothing to Worry About
|Pint Shot Riot
|Not Thinking Straight
|Playing for Change
|War
|Rocky Dawuni
|Download the Revolution
|Royksopp
|It's What I Want
|SoShy
|Dorothy
|The Answering Machine
|It's Over! It's Over! It's Over!
|The BPA feat. Ashley Beedle
|Should I Stay or Should I Blow
|The Enemy
|Be Somebody
|The Whitest Boy Alive
|1517
|Tommy Sparks
|She's Got Me Dancing
|Wyclef Jean
|MVP Kompa
|Zap Mama
|Vibrations
FIFA 09 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Caesar Palace
|1ne
|Chromeo
|Bonafied Lovin' (Yuksek Remix)
|CSS
|Jager Yoga
|Curumin
|Magrela
|Cut Copy
|Lights And Music
|Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
|Something For You (One Loaf Of Bread)
|Datarock
|True Stories
|DJ Bitman
|Me Gustan
|Duffy
|Mercy
|Foals
|Olympic Airways
|Gonzales
|Working Together (Boys Noize Remix)
|Hot Chip
|Ready For The Floor (Soulwax Remix)
|Jakobinarina
|I'm A Villain
|Junkie XL feat. Electrocute
|Mad Pursuit
|Jupiter One
|Platform Moon
|Kasabian
|Fast Fuse
|Ladytron
|Runaway
|Lykke Li
|I'm Good I'm Gone
|Macaco
|Movin'
|MGMT
|Kids
|My Federation
|What Gods Are These
|Najwajean
|Drive Me
|Plastilina Mosh
|Let U Know
|Radiopilot
|Fahrrad
|Reverend And The Makers
|Open Your Window
|Sam Sparro
|Black & Gold
|Senor Flavio
|Lo Mejor Del Mundo
|Soprano
|Victory
|The Airborne Toxic Event
|Gasoline
|The Black Kids
|I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You (The Twelves Remix)
|The Bloody Beetroots
|Butterfly
|The Fratellis
|Tell Me A Lie
|The Heavy
|That Kind Of Man
|The Kissaway Trail
|61
|The Kooks
|Always Where I Need To Be
|The Pinker Tones
|The Whistling Song
|The Script
|The End Where I Begin
|The Ting Tings
|Keep Your Head
|The Veronicas
|Untouched
|The Whip
| Muzzle #1
|Tom Jones
|Feels Like Music (Junkie XL Remix)
|Ungdomskulen
|Modern Drummer
FIFA 08 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|!!!
|All My Heroes Are Weirdos
|Apartment
|Fall into Place
|Art Brut
|Direct Hit
|Aterciopelados
|Paces
|Babamars
|The Core
|Bodyrox feat. Luciana
|What Planet You On?
|Bonde do Role
|Solta o Frango
|CAMP
|From Extremely Far Away
|Carpark North
|Human
|Ceu
|Malemolencia
|Cheb i Sabbah
|Toura Toura: Nav Deep Remix
|Cansei de Ser Sexy
|Off the Hook
|Datarock
|Fa-Fa-Fa
|Digitalism
|Pogo
|Disco Ensemble
|We Might Fall Apart
|Dover
|Do Ya
|Heroes & Zeros
|Into the Light
|Ivy Queen
|Que Lloren
|Kenna
|Out of Control (State of Emotion)
|k-os
|Born to Run
|La Rocca
|Sketches (20 Something Life)
|Lukas Kasha
|Love Abuse
|Madness feat. Sway and Baby Blue
|I'm Sorry
|Maximo Park
|The Unshockable
|Melody Club
|Fever Fever
|Mexican Institute of Sound
|El Microfono
|Modeselektor feat. Sasha Perera
|Silikon
|Noisettes
|Don't Give Up
|Pacha Massive
|Don't Let Go
|Peter Bjorn and John
|Young Folks
|Planet Funk
|Static
|Robyn
|Bum Like You
|Rocky Dawuni
|Wake Up the Town
|Santigold
|You'll Find a Way
|Simian Mobile Disco
|I Believe
|Superbus
|Butterfly
|Switches
|Drama Queen
|The Automatic
|Monster
|The Cat Empire
|Sly
|The Hoosiers
|Goodbye Mr A
|The Hours
|Ali in the Jungle
|The Tellers
|More
|Tigarah
|Culture, Color, Money, Beauty
|Travis
|Closer
|Tumi & the Volume
|Afrique
|Vassy
|Wanna Fly
|Wir sind Helden
|Endlich ein Grund zur Panik
|Yonderboi
|Were You Thinking Of Me?
FIFA 07 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Angelique Kidjo
|Wele Wele
|Belasco
|Chloroform
|Bersuit Vergarabat
|O Vas a Misa
|Bitman & Roban
|Get on the Floor
|Blasted Mechanism
|Blasted Empire
|Boy Kill Boy
|Civil Sin
|caBas
|La Cadena de Oro
|Carlos Jean
|Get Down
|D.O.C.H.!
|Was in der Zeitung Steht
|Elefant
|Uh-oh Hello
|Epik High
|Fly
|Fertig, Los!
|Sie ist in Mich Verliebt
|Infadels
|Can't Get Enough (Mekon Remix)
|Malibu Stacy
|Los Angeles
|Mellowdrone
|Oh My
|Mobile
|New York Minute
|Morning Runner
|Gone Up in Flames
|Muse
|Supermassive Black Hole
|Nightmare of You
|Dear Scene, I Wish I Were Deaf
|Outlandish
|Kom Igen
|Paul Oakenfold
|Beautiful Goal
|Persephone's Bees
|Muzika Dyla Fil'ma (Music For Film)
|Plastilina Mosh
|Peligroso Pop
|Polysics
|Tei! Tei! Tei!
|The Prototypes
|Kaleidoscope
|Ralph Myerz and the Jack Herren Band
|Deepest Red
|Seu Jorge
|Tive Razao
|Shiny Toy Guns
|You Are the One
|Stijn
|Gasoline and Matches
|Surferosa
|Royal Uniform
|Tahiti 80
|Big Day
|The Feeling
|Sewn
|The Pinker Tones
|TMCR Grande Finale
|The Sheer
|Understand
|The Young Punx
|You've Got To...
|Tigarah
|Girl Fight
|Trash Inc.
|Punk Rock Chick
|Us3
|Kick This
|Young Love
|Discotech
FIFA 06 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|3D Voz
|Fiesta
|AK4711
|Rock
|Bloc Party
|Helicopter
|Blues Brother Castro
|Flirt
|boTECOeletro
|Coco Nutz Mass
|Boy
|Same Old Song
|Carlinhos Brown & DJ Dero
|Nabika
|Damian (Jr. Gong) Marley
|Welcome to Jamrock
|Dogs
|London Bridge
|Dove
|Black and White Town
|Duels
|Potential Futures
|Embrace
|Ashes
|Hard-Fi
|Gotta Reason
|Jamiroquai
|Feels Just Like It Should
|Kaos
|Now and Forever
|Kinky
|Coqueta
|K'naan
|Soobax
|KYO
|Contact
|LCD Soundsystem
|Daft Punk Is Playing At My House
|Linea 77
|Inno All'Odio
|Mando Diao
|God Knows
|maNga
|Bir Kadin Cizeceksin
|Marcelinho da Lua
|Tranquilo
|Nine Black Alps
|Cosmopolitan
|Oasis
|Lyla
|Paul Oakenfold
|Beautiful Goal
|Royksopp
|Follow My Ruin
|Selasee
|Run
|SoShy
|The Way I
|Subsonica
|Corpo a Corpo
|Teddybears STHLM
|Cobrastyle
|The Departure
|Be My Enemy
|The Film
|Can You Touch Me
|The Gift
|11.33
|The Rakes
|Strasbourg
|Vitalic
|My Friend Dario
|Yerba Buena
|Cityzen Citysoy
FIFA 2005 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Air
|Surfing on a Rocket
|Brothers
|Dieci Cento Mille
|Clorofila of Nortec Collective
|Almada
|Debi Nova
|One Rhythm (Do Yard Riddim Mix)
|Emma Warren
|Wants U Back
|Faithless
|No Roots
|Ferry Corsten
|Rock Your Body, Rock
|Flogging Molly
|To Youth (My Sweet Roisin Dubh
|Franz Ferdinand
|Tell Her Tonight
|Future Funk Squad
|Sorcerary
|Gusanito
|Vive La Vida
|Head Automatica
|Brooklyn Is Burning
|Inverga + Num Kebra
|Eu Perdi Voce
|Ivete Sangalo
|Sorte Grande
|INXS
|What You Need (Coldcut Force Mix 13 Edit)
|Jose
|A Necessidade
|Los Amigos Invisibles
|Esto Es Lo Que Hay (Reggaeton Remix)
|Mala Rodriguez
|Jugadoras, Jugadores
|Manana
|Miss Evening
|Marcelo D2
|Profissao MC
|Miss J
|Follow Me
|Morrissey
|Irish Blood, English Heart
|Nachlader
|An die Wand
|New Order
|Blue Monday
|Oomph!
|Augen Auf!
|Paul Oakenfold
|Beautiful Goal
|Sandro Bit
|Ciao Sono lo
|Sarah McLachlan
|World On Fire (Junkie XL Remix)
|Scissor Sisters
|Take Your Mama
|Seeed
|Release
|Sneak Attack Tigers
|The End of All Good
|Soul'd Out
|1,000,000 Monsters Attack
|The Sounds
|Seven Days a Week
|The Soundtrack of Our Lives
|Karmageddon
|The Streets
|Fit But You Know It
|Wayne Marshall
|Hot In the Club
|Zion y Lennox
|Ahora
FIFA 2004 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Asian Dub Foundation
|Rise To The Challenge
|Babamania
|Wanna Rock
|Caesars
|Jerk It Out
|Cafe Tacuba
|Eo (El Sonidero)
|DJ Sensei
|Force
|Goldfrapp
|Train
|Junior Senior
|Rhythm Bandits
|Kane
|Rain Down on Me (Tiesto Remix)
|Kasabian
|L.S.F
|Kings Of Leon
|Red Morning Light
|Lostprophets
|Burn, Burn
|Paul van Dyk
|Nothing But You
|Radiohead
|Myxomatosis
|Suburbia
|Always
|The Clones
|Crazy Boys
|The Cooper Temple Clause
|Promises, Promises
|The Dandy Warhols
|We Used to Be Friends
|The Individuals
|Take A Ride
|The Jam
|Town Called Malice
|The Raveonettes
|That Great Love Sound
|The Stone Roses
|Fools Gold
|Timo Maas
|Unite
|Tosca
|Gute Laune
|Tribalistas
|Ja Sei Namorar
|Underworld
|Two Months Off
|Vicentico
|Se Despierta La Ciudad
|Wir sind Helden
|Guten Tag
|Zeca Pagodinho
|Deixa A Vida Me Levar
FIFA 2003 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|a.mia
|Jumpin to the Moon (Unexplored Field Mix)
|Antiloop
|In My Mind
|Avril Lavigne
|Complicated (Pablo La Rossa Vocal Mix)
|Bedroom Rockers
|Drivin
|Dax Riders
|Force
|Idlewild
|You Held the World in Your Arms
|Kosheen
|Hide U
|Kosheen
|Pride
|Ms. Dynamite
|Dy-Na-Mi-Tee
|Safri Duo
|Played A-Live (The Bongo Song)
|Sportfreunde Stiller
|Independent
|Spotrunnaz
|Bigger and Better
|Timo Maas
|To Get Down (Fatboy Slim Remix)
FIFA 2002 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|BT
|Never Gonna Come Back Down (Hybrid's Echoplex Dub)
|Cirrus
|Stop and Panic
|Conjure One
|Redemption (Max Graham's Dead Sea Mix)
|DJ Tiesto
|Flight 643
|Gorillaz
|19-2000 (Soulchild Remix)
|Gouryella
|Tenshi
|Issi Noho
|First Snow (General Midi Remix)
|R4
|Revolution
|Sandy vs Housetrap
|Overdrive
|Schiller
|Das Glockenspiel (Tiesto Remix)
|Terpsichord
|The Bells
|The Edison Factor
|Repeat the Sequence
|Vitae
|Energy Flow
FIFA 2001 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Curve
|Chinese Burn (Lunatic Calm Remix)
|Grand Theft Audio
|We Luv You
|Moby
|Bodyrock
|The Source
|Fly Away
|Utah Saints
|Funky Music (Levent's Funk-o-Rama Short Edit)
|Utah Saints
|Power to the Beats
FIFA 2000 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Apollo 440
|Stop The Rock
|Elite Force
|Call It Brisco (And Why Not?)
|Gay Dad
|Joy!
|Junior Blanks
|All About Beats (DJ Scissoricks Mix)
|Lunatic Calm
|LC001 (Neon Ray Mix)
|Reel Big Fish
|Sell Out
|Robbie Williams
|It's Only Us
|Sniper
|Cross Fader Dominator
FIFA 99 soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Danmass
|Gotta Learn (Dub Pistols Sick Junkie Remix)
|Dylan Rhymes
|Naked and Ashamed
|Fatboy Slim
|The Rockafeller Skank
|Gearwhore
|Passion
|God Within
|Raincry (Spiritual Thirst)
|Lionrock
|Rude Boy Rock
FIFA: Road to World Cup 98 Soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Blur
|Song 2
|The Crystal Method
|Keep Hope Alive
|The Crystal Method
|More
|The Crystal Method
|Now Is the Time (iCloud Remix)
|The Crystal Method
|Busy Child
|Electric Skychurch
|Hugga Bear