Everton’s Iwobi equals Ekoku’s Premier League appearance record in Aston Villa loss

Following his involvement against the Claret and Blue Army, the former Arsenal man becomes the 10th joint-most capped Nigerian player in the league

Alex Iwobi has equalled Efan Ekoku’s Premier League appearance record having featured in Everton's 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa.



Prior to the fixture against Dean Smith’s men, the former Arsenal player boasts 159 appearances in the Premier League.

And having made Rafael Benitez’s starting XI – anchoring the Toffees' midfield alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure and Brazil's Allan – the 25-year-old garnered his 160th English elite division cap.

In the process, he became the 10th joint most capped Nigerian player in the competition alongside Ekoku – who represented Norwich City and Wimbledon during his active days.

Newcastle United great Shola Ameobi is Nigeria’s most capped player in the competition with 298 appearances since making his bow for the Magpies against Chelsea on September 9, 2000.

Ameobi’s last Premier League cap was attained against Stoke City on March 21, 2015, during his spell at Crystal Palace. Overall, he accrued 43 goals with 105 wins and 116 defeats to his credit.

Even at this milestone, Iwobi could not rescue Everton from losing their first game of the 2021-22 campaign as Matty Cash, Leon Bailey plus an own goal from Lucas Digne secured all three points for the hosts.

With nine minutes left on the clock, the Super Eagle was subbed off for Tom Davies with former France youth international of Malian descent Doucoure seeing every minute of action.

Whereas, Cote d’Ivoire international Jean-Philippe Gbamin was not listed for the entertaining affair.

For the hosts, DR Congo prospect Axel Tuanzebe played all 90 minutes as Burkina Faso’s Bertrand Traore and Zimbabwe’s Marvelous Nakamba made second-half appearances for Cash and John McGinn respectively.

Egypt’s Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ and Anglo-Nigerian Carney Chukwuemeka were missing due to contrasting degrees of injuries.

Benitez’s men would be eyeing a return to winning ways when they welcome Norwich City to Goodison Park on September 25. Should Iwobi play a role in that encounter, he will overtake Ekoku while closing in on Celestine Babayaro’s 179 mark.



Before taking on Daniel Farke’s Canaries, they are guests of Championship side Queens Park Rangers in Tuesday’s League Cup outing slated for Loftus Road.