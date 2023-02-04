Everton vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Everton against Arsenal in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal and Everton will lock horns in a Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees have won three of their last four Premier League games against Arsenal and manager Sean Dyche would love to build on that record, even if Mikel Arteta's Gunners are a different prospect this season.

They sit atop the Premier League table with 50 points at the halfway stage, having won their last three Premier League away games with a margin of two goals.

Martin Odegaard has scored more away league goals than any other Arsenal player this season (6), and has netted in each of his last three on the road, with Olivier Giroud the last Gunners player to score in four in a row (September-November 2015).

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Everton vs Arsenal: Date & kick-off time

Game: Everton vs Arsenal Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 7:30 am ET, 12:30 pm GMT, 6:00 pm IST Venue: Goodison Park

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on the Universo network and USA Network. It can also be live-streamed on the NBC Sports website and app.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), it will be broadcasted on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming on the BT Sport app and BTSport.com.

The game will be broadcasted across the Star Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO. NBC Sports App and website. UK BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1. BT Sport App and BTSport.com India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Everton team news & squad

Dyche has a few injury problems ahead of this difficult fixture. He will miss Andy Lonergan, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane (all knee), James Garner (lower back) and Ben Godfrey (knee).

It is likely that the new manager might adopt his preferred 4-4-2 formation with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi upfront.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Gray, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Jakupovic Defenders Tarkowski, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady Midfielders Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Gueye Forwards McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Maupay, Simms

Arsenal team news and squad

The Gunners will miss Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Mohamed Elneny.

However, all eyes will be on new signing Jorginho as he might start in place of Thomas Partey who is doubtful with a rib injury.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah