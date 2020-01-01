Everton star Rodriguez doubles Real Madrid final season output in just five games

The 29-year-old has been rejuvenated under Carlo Ancelotti, leading the Toffees to the top of the table in the early stages of 2020-21

James Rodriguez has continued his fine start to life at , tallying two goals and an assist in a 4-2 win over on Saturday.

The Colombian has been rejuvenated after his move to Merseyside from Real Madrid and has already doubled his output from his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With three goals and three assists in five games for in all competitions this season, James has doubled his return from his 14 appearances with last season (one goal, two assists).

Rodriguez assisted his fellow Colombian Yerry Mina just before half-time on Saturday before grabbing goals in the 52nd and 70th minutes.

With his brace, Rodriguez scored two or more goals in a league game for the first time since March 2019, when he netted a hat-trick for against in the .

Speaking to the BBC, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti – who also coached Rodriguez at Real Madrid and Bayern – said that he knew the playmaker's quality would shine through quickly in .

"As I said on the first day, the players with quality have not a problem with that [settling in]," the Italian said.

"The quality is there because football is not so complicated. The pitch is always the same, the opponents are always 11, the ball is the same, the goal doesn't move.

"Football is simple. It is not complicated."

Ancelotti has rejuvenated the Toffees in his first full season in charge, leading the club to wins in their first seven matches in all competitions, including four in a row in the Premier League.

Everton are now off to their best start in a whopping 126 years, having last won their first seven games in all competitions in the 1894-95 season.

The Toffees have also won their opening four games in a top-flight season for the first time since 1969-70, when they went on to win the title.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been instrumental in his side's brilliant start, and his goal against Brighton meant he is the first player to score in each of Everton's first four Premier League games of a season.

The striker's form earned him a first senior England call-up earlier this week.