Everton furious as Man City's Rodri controversially escapes conceding penalty after VAR check for handball
Everton are furious after Manchester City midfielder Rodri avoided a costly handball late in the second half of their Premier League clash on Saturday.
With nobody around him, the 25-year-old appeared to extend his arm to the ball in the box.
However, the call on the pitch of no penalty was upheld by VAR review as Manchester City maintained their 1-0 advantage.
Why was the penalty not awarded?
While the handball appeared straightforward, Richarlison was offside in the build-up before the incident, which likely influenced the VAR decision.
Still, Everton came away furious with assistant Ashley Cole being booked after the match for confronting the referees.
The bigger picture
The decision couldn't have been more important for both ends of the Premier League table, as a draw would have been devastating for Manchester City's title ambitions but crucial for Everton's hopes of avoiding relegation.
With the 1-0 victory, Manchester City have gained a six-point edge over Liverpool with one more match played. Everton are in 17th place.