Everton complete permanent Gomes signing in €25m move from Barcelona

The Portugal midfielder completes a permanent move to Goodison Park after a successful loan spell last season

have signed Andre Gomes from for a fee of €25 million (£22m/$28.4m)

The midfielder has signed a five-year deal at Goodison Park to become their second signing of the summer after Huddersfield's Jonas Lossl.

Gomes spent last season on loan at the Toffees, making 29 appearances in all competitions.

“I'm really happy to sign the contract with – it wasn’t hard to decide, it was an easy decision and I’m very happy to have made it,” Gomes told Everton's website.

“I know the Club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them. I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.

“Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better.

“I think the ambition here is not only for me, I think it's for all the players, the fans and the Club. We are all excited for that.”

