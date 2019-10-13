Everton chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Goodison Park songs

If you're heading to Goodison Park to support the Blues, here are some chants to help soundtrack your matchday experience

The blue side of Merseyside are a passionate bunch, doing well to maintain their reputation as noisy neighbours despite whatever their red counterpart across Stanley Park may get up to.

As a club located in Liverpool, home of the likes of the Beatles, Echo & the Bunnymen and the La's, it's no surprise that Everton have some of the most memorable fan chants in England.

So if you're headed down to Goodison Park or following the Blues away, Goal has rounded up all the best Everton chants to help you support the team on matchday.

It's a Grand Old Team

Hail, Hail, The Everton are here,

What the hell do we care,

What the hell do we care,

Hail, Hail, The Everton are here,

What the hell do we care now ...

For its a Grand Old Team to play for,

For its a Grand Old team to see,

And if you know the history,

It's enough to make your heart go

Woooooooaaaaaaarrrrrrr!!!

We don't care what the REDS**** say,

What the f*** do we care,

For we all know,

That there's going to be a show,

When the Everton boys are there

Roberto Had a Dream

Roberto had a dream

To build a football team

He had no money so he signed the players on loan

We play from the back

With Ross in attack

The School of Science

Is on the way back

Allez, Allez, Oh

Not to be confused with the now-famous 'Allez, Allez Allez'! chant that Liverpool fans adopted during their most recent Champions League run, as Everton are not in the Champions League.

Allez, Allez, Oh

Allez, Allez, Oh

We're Everton FC

Roberto's Blue Army

60 Grand Seamus Coleman

60 grand, 60 grand, Seamus Coleman

60 grand, 60 grand, I say

60 grand, 60 grand, Seamus Coleman

Playing football the Everton way

Singing the Blues

I've never felt more like singin' the Blues

When Everton win and Liverpool lose

Oh, Everton, you've got me singin' the Blue

Banks of the Royal Blue Mersey

Oh we hate Shankly

And we hate St John

But most of all we hate Big Ron

And we'll hang the Kopites one by one

On the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey

So to hell with Liverpool and Rangers too

We'll throw them all in the Mersey

And we'll fight fight fight

With all our might

For the lads in the Royal Blue Jersey

Forever Everton

Everton, Everton,

We're Forever Everton,

Everton, Everton,

We're Forever Everton

All for one

One for all

Everton's the team that plays beautiful football

We've got the best supporters

On any football ground

And as long as they're behind us

We'll never let them down

The men who go from Merseyside

To sail the seven sea's

Will hear the call of Everton

Come riding on the green

Here We Go

Here we go, here we go, here we go

Everton is the best we all know

We’re the team, we’re supreme, number one

And we love you, Everton

Here we go, here we go, here we go

Side by side as we sing along together

E-V-E-R-T-O-N

We’re Everton and we’ll be Everton forever

Everton forever, we are on our way together

Getting stronger every day, we are winners all the way

Here we go, here we go, here we go

Everton is the best we all know

We’re the team, we’re supreme, number one

And we love you, Everton