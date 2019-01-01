Europa League: Magaye Gueye shines as Qarabag reach group stage

The Senegal international made an impact to help the Horsemen advance in the Uefa tournament

Magaye Gueye was in a spectacular form in Qarabag’s 2-1 victory over Linfield in Thursday’s qualifying game at Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium.

The 29-year-old made an impactful showing to help the Horsemen overturn a 3-2 first-leg defeat against the Blues to reach the group stage of the European tournament.

Gueye, who joined the Horsemen in the summer from Turkish side Osmanlıspor, has scored three goals in six appearances since his arrival.

The striker continued with his fine performances, assisting Romero Jaime for his side’s opener in the sixth minute of the encounter.

Abdellah Zoubir doubled the lead with two minutes left to play and despite a late effort from Shayne Lavery, Qarabag did enough to advance past their Northern Irish opponents.

ℹ️ Sūduva are drawing 1-1, Qarabağ have qualified for the group stage, and AEK lead 2-0



Follow all of the #UEL play-off 2nd legs LIVE 👇👇👇 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 29, 2019

Gueye will hope to maintain his impressive form when his side squares off with Səbail in their next league game on Sunday.