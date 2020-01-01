Europa League last-32 draw: Man Utd handed Sociedad tie, Arsenal land Benfica & Tottenham face Wolfsberger

The Premier League clubs have been handed tough opponents in the first knockout phase of Europe's second-tier competition

have been handed a tie against in the round of 32, while have landed , and will face Wolfsberger.

United will travel to the Anoeta to face current leaders Real Sociedad after dropping into Europe's second-tier competition following their exit.

The Red Devils made it through to the semi-finals last season only to be beaten by eventual winners , and are among the favourites to win the trophy again come May, but Sociedad will likely provide a stern test of their credentials.

More teams

Arsenal have also been handed a tough draw against Portuguese giants Benfica, who are currently sitting second in the Primeira Liga. The Gunners will be protecting a 100 per cent record when they take on Jorge Jesus's side, having won all six of their matches in Group B.

Meanwhile, two-time Europa League winner Jose Mourinho's bid to deliver long-awaited silverware at Tottenham will continue at Wolfsberger, who have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament so far.

Elsewhere, Leicester, the final Premier League club in the draw, will tackle outfit Slavia Prague and Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premier League leaders will come up against Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

pacesetters will look to continue their strong start to the season against , while high-flyers are scheduled to take on , with six more teams joining the Dutch giants and United in crashing out of the Champions League.

have been pitted against Granada, and have been drawn against each other, are set to play Maccabi Tel Aviv, Krasnodar will face , Olympiacos will tackle and Red Bull Salzburg have landed .

The three ties completing the final draw for the first knockout stage include Molde's clash with , Braga's battle with , and ' encounter with .

Europa League Round of 32 draw in full:

Wolfsberger vs Tottenham

Dynamo Kiev vs Club Brugge

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United

Benfica vs Arsenal

Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan

Royal Antwerp vs Rangers

Slavia Prague vs

Salzburg vs Villarreal

Braga vs Roma

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys vs Leverkusen

Molde vs Hoffenheim

Granada vs Napoli

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

Article continues below

Lille vs Ajax

Olympiacos vs PSV

The first legs of the round of 32 ties will be played on February 18, 2021, while the second legs are scheduled to take place seven days later.