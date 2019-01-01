Europa League last-16 draw: Arsenal land Rennes while Chelsea face Dynamo Kiev

The Gunners have a specialist at their helm in the form of Unai Emery, while the Blues are seeking major silverware in Maurizio Sarri's debut campaign

will take on in the last-16 of the , while have been paired with .

The Gunners, who overcame BATE on Thursday, boast a competition specialist at their helm in the form of Unai Emery.

The Spaniard has lifted this particular trophy on three previous occasions, with a hat-trick of successes enjoyed while in charge of .

His former employers in are also still in the hunt this season and will be taking on Slavia Prague at the next stage.

Sevilla disposed of in the last 32 and boast the attacking threat to trouble any opponent.

sides are considered to be favourites, though, with Arsenal competing alongside London rivals Chelsea.

The Blues must negotiate a testing trip to the if their challenge is to continue, but Maurizio Sarri will be hoping to see his side edge out Dynamo Kiev and remain on course for major silverware.

Among the other sides fancied by many to go deep into the tournament are heavyweights .

A team boasting the likes of Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez within its ranks will be locking horns with in the last 16.

Another of the Italian hopefuls, , are set to see their claims to a continental crown tested by Red Bull Salzburg.

Meanwhile, – who disposed of Scottish champions in the last round – will take on Krasnodar.

Their La Liga rivals will see a trip to to take on Zenit form part of their next two-legged tie.

The final fixture in the round of 16 has pitted Portuguese giants against .

The first legs of all eight matches will be staged on March 7, with the return dates taking place a week later.

All of those involved are hoping to a plot a course to the final which will be held in Baku on May 29.

Europa League last-16 draw in full:

Chelsea vs Dynamo Kiev

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Inter

Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica

Napoli vs Red Bull Salzburg

Valencia vs Krasnodar

Article continues below

Sevilla vs Slavia Prague

Arsenal vs Rennes

Zenit vs Villarreal