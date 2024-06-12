Euro 2024 fantasy football: Tips, best players, rules, prizes & guide

Everything you need to know about the official Euro 2024 fantasy football game, including the players to pick, best tips, prizes and more.

The excitement for Euro 2024 is building up, and fantasy football enthusiasts are gearing up for an exhilarating experience.

Euro 2024 fantasy football allows fans to immerse themselves in the tournament by selecting and managing a team of players, and competing with friends and other football fans worldwide.

Here, GOAL provides you with all the essential tips, best player picks, rules, and information on prizes to help you dominate your fantasy football league.

Article continues below

What is Euro 2024 Fantasy Football & how to play?

Euro 2024 fantasy football is an online game where participants create and manage a virtual team composed of real-life players participating in Euro 2024. The objective is to score points based on the real-life performances of these players in the tournament.

Euro 2024 fantasy football

Here's a basic overview of how to play:

Create an Account : Sign up on the official Euro 2024 fantasy football platform.

: Sign up on the official Euro 2024 fantasy football platform. Pick a Squad : Select a squad of 15 players, including 2 goalkeepers, 5 defenders, 5 midfielders, and 3 forwards, within a specified budget. You’ll get an initial €100 million to spend on your squad, until the Round-of-16. From there on, the budget rises to €105 million.

: Select a squad of 15 players, including 2 goalkeepers, 5 defenders, 5 midfielders, and 3 forwards, within a specified budget. You’ll get an initial €100 million to spend on your squad, until the Round-of-16. From there on, the budget rises to €105 million. Formation & Lineup : Choose your starting XI and formation (e.g., 4-4-2, 3-5-2).

: Choose your starting XI and formation (e.g., 4-4-2, 3-5-2). Transfers : Make transfers each matchday to replace underperforming or injured players.

: Make transfers each matchday to replace underperforming or injured players. Captains : Select a captain whose points will be doubled for each matchday.

: Select a captain whose points will be doubled for each matchday. Substitutions: Make manual substitutions during the matchday to maximise points from your bench players.

You can find the latest information and start playing the game on the official website of the Euro 2024 fantasy football game.

Who are the best players to pick in Euro 2024 fantasy football?

Selecting the best players is crucial for success in fantasy football. When selecting players for a fantasy football team, focus on those who are likely to accumulate the most points. Choose players who are regular starters, especially those known for scoring goals and providing assists.

Euro 2024 fantasy football

Goalkeepers

Here are some top goalkeeper picks for the Euro 2024 edition of the game:

Mike Maignan - €5.5m

With the exclusion of Thibaut Courtois from the Belgium squad, Mike Maignan has emerged as the managers' favourite in the fantasy game. He will be the first-choice keeper for France and he is not the most expensive pick in the roster and that can be an advantage.

Check out the full squad of France for Euro 2024.

Manuel Neuer - €6m

A veteran with a wealth of experience and clean-sheet potential, the Germany goalkeeper is the most expensive pick in his position alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Check out the full squad of Germany for Euro 2024.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - €6m

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been the number-one choice in goal for Italy for several years now and he remains the team's guardian in the defensive third in this edition of the Euros. He is expensive, but he is also a guaranteed bet for your team.

Check out the full squad of Italy for Euro 2024.

Defenders

Here are some top defender picks for the Euro 2024 edition of the game:

Joao Cancelo - €6m

Portugal's attacking full-back who contributes to both defence and offence could make an impact in your team. Remember, you get six points as opposed to four if the goal scorer is a defender.

Check out the full squad of Portugal for Euro 2024.

Virgil van Dijk - €6m

The Netherlands will once again feature one of the best defenders in the world in their backline. He is also known to come up with a goal or two and will be a valuable addition to your squad. However, he is also one of the most expensive players in his position.

Check out the full squad of Netherlands for Euro 2024.

Antonio Rudiger - €5.5m

Antonio Rudiger will be an interesting pick in your defence, as he will definitely be leading the defence in the absence of Mats Hummels who has not been picked. He is not the most expensive pick among defenders, which should make him an ideal choice for managers who don't want to spend too much to get the top defenders in their teams.

Check out the full squad of Germany for Euro 2024.

Midfielders

Here are some top midfielder picks for the Euro 2024 edition of the game:

Kevin De Bruyne - €9.5m

A creative playmaker who provides assists and scores goals will be an invaluable asset in any team's midfield. The Manchester City and Belgium midfielder will get you points and his inclusion is an easy decision for most managers.

Check out the full squad of Belgium for Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham - €9.5m

Close to half the fantasy football managers in this year's game have picked Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham, according to the game's official website. He is sure to be a menace in the final third for England and will be an excellent choice in your midfield.

Check out the full squad of England for Euro 2024.

Bruno Fernandes - €8m

If you are one of those managers who don't fancy spending to get the most expensive midfielders in the game like De Bruyne and Bellingham, then Portugal star Bruno Fernandes should be your go-to playmaker. He had six goals and eight assists in qualifying.

Check out the full squad of Portugal for Euro 2024.

Forwards

Here are some top forward picks for the Euro 2024 edition of the game:

Kylian Mbappe - €11m

He is one of the most explosive and talented forwards in the world and is a guaranteed goal-scorer in every game he plays. More than 75 per cent of managers playing the game have picked him, despite the player being the most expensive player in the game.

Check out the full squad of France for Euro 2024.

Harry Kane - €11m

Harry Kane has scored goals for fun in both the Premier League and the Bundesliga. The Bayern striker will be the go-to source for goals for England at the Euros, and if managers are looking for a scorer whom they can bet on to deliver, this is the right choice.

Check out the full squad of England for Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo - €10m

Ronaldo may not be the most expensive pick anymore in these fantasy football games - in case you didn't know, he was the most expensive pick during the previous edition of the game at €12m - but he is still a formidable forward for Portugal. His scoring record since going to the Saudi Pro League remains impressive and there need not be a second thought ahead of picking him.

Check out the full squad of Portugal for Euro 2024.

What are the best tips for Euro 2020 fantasy football?

To gain an edge in Euro 2024 fantasy football, consider these valuable tips:

Research: Stay updated on team news, player form, and tactical analysis to make informed decisions.



Stay updated on team news, player form, and tactical analysis to make informed decisions. Balance: Create a balanced squad with a mix of premium players and budget-friendly options.



Create a balanced squad with a mix of premium players and budget-friendly options. Fixtures: Analyse upcoming fixtures and rotate your squad to capitalise on favourable match-ups.



Analyse upcoming fixtures and rotate your squad to capitalise on favourable match-ups. Captaincy : Choose your captain wisely, opting for players with high goal-scoring or assist potential.



: Choose your captain wisely, opting for players with high goal-scoring or assist potential. Chips: Utilise chips like Wildcard (unlimited transfers) and Limitless (no budget restrictions) strategically to boost your team's performance. Remember, you get two chips, which you can play once each throughout the competition. Chips cannot be used on the first matchday and for the Round-of-16, as everyone automatically gets unlimited free transfers.

What are the Euro 2024 fantasy football deadlines?

Every matchday, teams will be locked as soon as the first game of that matchday kicks off.

Gameweek Deadline Matchday 1 14 June 20:00 BST / 14 June 15:00 ET Matchday 2 19 June 14:00 BST / 19 June 09:00 ET Matchday 3 23 June 20:00 BST / 23 June 15:00 ET Round of 16 29 June 17:00 BST / 29 June 12:00 ET Quarter-finals 05 July 17:00 BST / 05 July 12:00 ET Semi-finals 09 July 20:00 BST / 09 July 15:00 ET Final 14 July 20:00 BST / 14 July 15:00 ET

Are there prizes for winning Euro 2024 fantasy football?

There are rewards for managers after each matchday up until the final and overall winners after the competition ends. They are listed separately in the tables below.

Matchday Rewards Objective Jersey of a team of your choice Get the highest score for a matchday Official match ball Get the second-highest score for a matchday €50 of football gear Get the third-highest score for a matchday

Now onto the grand rewards...

Grand Rewards Objective A trip to Qatar for two - including flights and accommodation Finish on top of the overall leaderboard PS5 Digital Slim or Xbox Series X console & a team jersey Finish in second place A team jersey & official match ball Finish in third place

Useful Euro 2024 links