England will face Italy and Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualification, while Scotland have Spain and Erling Haaland's Norway to contend with.

England to face Italy and Ukraine

Scotland drawn with Norway & Spain

France to take on the Netherlands

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions are set to face the team that defeated them in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, as well as Ukraine - who they beat in the quarter-finals of the same tournament. North Macedonia and Malta complete England's group.

As well as Haaland and Co., Scotland will be hoping to stop Spain, Georgia and Cyprus, while Kylian Mbappe's France will square off against the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar in Group B.

Wales will take on Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have been drawn in Group J alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland and Luxembourg. Northern Ireland are also in a six-team group, joining the likes of Denmark, Finland and Slovenia in Group H.

EURO 2024 QUALIFICATION DRAW IN FULL:

UEFA

Group Teams Group A Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus Group B Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar Group C Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta Group D Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia Group E Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova Group F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia Group G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania Group H Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino Group I Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra Group J Portugal, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Qualification games begin in March 2022 and end in November 2023. The top two teams in each group advance to Euro 2024, with the remaining places being taken by hosts Germany and three play-off winners.

The European Championship tournament is set to begin in June 2024, with games taking place across 10 host cities before culminating in the final on July 2024 in Berlin.