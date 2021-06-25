Euro 2020: What We Learned in the Group Stage by Dream Island

Dream Island's preview for the round of 16

Dream island is a money rewarding online game platform with a professional football analysis team in place to predict and produce running commentary about the upcoming games. Predict the next round and win rewards immediately! In the lucky league, there was one lucky winner! Ismael from India won AED 2500 by playing with only AED 1! Ismael got intrigued to play on the lucky league after seeing Euro banners on ToTok, Ismael wanted to test his luck even with as little as AED1, and it worked! As a football fan who loves to watch big tournaments, he was able to predict all the games with a simple strategy: big teams to win and a draw for teams he wasn't sure about such as Germany and Hungary.

Qualified teams:

Group stage witnessed no surprises with all the big teams securing their spots in the knockout stages.

Italy, Netherlands, France, England, Spain, Belgium, Germany, and Portugal are all the big teams that have been successfully qualified, and that’s what we love to watch!

At this stage, we all have the feeling that the opening rounds saved the best until last with those rousing games in Group F, there is an argument that they were only the warm-up for the real thing.

However, the group stage had a bit of everything. There’s been the energy of Italy, the human emotion around Christian Eriksen’s Denmark, the Spanish psychodrama, the heartbreak of Scotland and the suspense of Group F.

Winner prediction based on the pandemic factor

After it was postponed for a whole new year, Euro cup came back with huge changes in football rules, one of them was the substitution rule which helped traditionally powerful teams to enlarge their capacities and techniques.

That is why, we at Dream Island football experts, expect that this tournament’s will be one of the teams that have the best quality on the bench.

The Substitutes are expected to play a key role in the upcoming rounds, and while having a look at the remaining teams, we can fairly say that Italy, Netherlands, France, England, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Portugal will be serious title contenders.

Road to quarter final:

Never forget: Getting through is half the battle

Top Half:

Italy v Austria (London),

Belgium v Portugal (Bilbao);

Croatia VS Spain (Copenhagen)

France VS Switzerland (Bucharest);

The winners of these four games will be facing each other in the quarterfinals and Semi-Finals respectively and one of them will make it to the final.

Bottom half:

Wales v Denmark (Amsterdam)

Netherlands v Czech Republic (Budapest)

Sweden v Ukraine (Bucharest)

England v Germany (Glasgow),

The winners of these four games will be facing each other in the quarterfinals and Semi-Finals respectively and one of them will make it to the final.

Top teams’ weak points and how to fix it

During the games, most football fans focus on the attacking players and whether they would score goals, while the managers prefer to observe and analyze things differently.

In fact, they pay more attention to the “lower body” of the team and that quick and smooth transition from defense to attack. A team is like a person’s body if there’s a lower back pain then the whole body won’t function properly.

For the knockout stage, Dream Island team will look deeper into the midfield of the eight title contenders and see which one is having a more solid structure into the field.

This analysis will allow to clarify many doubts, as there are several teams who reached the Round of 16 despite some huge question marks looming over their performances: How can England fix their goal lacking problem? How can Germany prevent their defensive errors?

Can Denmark overcome the absence and corresponding emotional toll stemming from Christian Eriksen’s terrifying cardiac incident in the opener? Which identity is Spain adapting during this tournament: the team that struggles to score or the one who scored five past Slovakia?

Let’s start by Italy:

Jorginho's defense relies on the reading of the game and excellent foresight to force the opponent to lose the ball. He is relatively strong in controlling the rhythm and orchestrating his attacks; however, he struggles with controlling the ball, which makes him unable to push forward, and after the return of Marco Verratti, Italy's team body is even stronger.

Portugal

Portugal, the reigning champion after surprisingly winning the competition back in 2016 in France, survived the group of death and will have a matchup set with 2018 FIFA World Cup third-place finisher Belgium, led by Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

Although the team is filled with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Renato Sanchez and Danilo Pereira, the team suffered a lot to win the ball back after losing it.

Both Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva were slightly weak in carrying the ball and overcoming the opponent pressure and that did not help the team to find the right space to attack.

It’s fair to say that the performance of Bruno, Bernardo and Jota will need to improve greatly if Portugal want to keep the European title.

Spain is far from its peak, but Luis Enirque’s team has shown some positive points that might help them to progress in the competition.

“Laroja” have a lot of unexperienced players across the squad, but they are also very talented and with more confidence, they can create a surprise.

With the comeback of Sergio Busquets, Spain delivered a solid performance in the midfield and that impacted the whole team.

France:

The smart bet is putting money on France winning the Euros.

“Les Bleus” have stars-power up and down the pitch, they are defensively solid and can benefit from the high speed of their players such as Kylian Mbappe on the counter attacks,

Just as significant, particularly in its final game, France managed to give the impression that it has more to offer as and when necessary. Whenever Kante, Tolisso, Paul Pogba and the rest needed to lift the rhythm, they did so seamlessly. It is probably worth noting, too, that Kylian Mbappé has not scored yet, a ceasefire that will not hold forever

Bottom half:

On a rollercoaster last group stage matchday Germany needed a late equalizer to make sure they progressed from the group stage for a seventh time in eight major international tournaments. Joachim Low's reign appeared set for an unexpectedly early end when they trailed both 1-0 and 2-1 in Munich, with Adam Szalai's opener seeing Germany become one of only four sides to concede first in all three of their group outings, after Turkey, North Macedonia and Poland.

There was a first opportunity at Euro 2020 for the teenager Jamal Musiala, who became the youngest player to make an appearance for the German national team at a major tournament, aged 18 years and 117 days.

Netherlands:

Although Netherlands won all their three games, we should take into consideration that their opponents in the group stage were considerably. Depay’s team led the group C easily and will face Czech Republic.

Ukraine

As for Ukraine, they had to nervously await results in the final three groups to secure their qualification. The team coached by Andriy Shevchenko reached the 1/8 finals from third place, after Spain beat Slovakia (5: 0) and Poland lost to Sweden (2: 3) in Group E.

England

England finished top of their group with two wins and a draw and did not concede a single goal. The biggest discovery in the group stage came from Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, who, along with Declan Rice created an unbeatable duo.

Creativity has rarely been England’s greatest strength, but they still have some very talented resources, who can make the difference whenever its needed. The likes of Harry Kane and Phil Foden are called to play a bigger role in the next rounds.

Dream Island expects England to go further and may even reach the final.

