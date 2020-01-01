Euro 2020: Groups, fixtures, results & all you need to know

The road to Euro 2020 is almost complete as the qualification stage turns to the play-offs

International football in Europe has been complicated somewhat by the inception of the Nations League, but the top prize in the continent remains the European Championship.

(or Euro 2021 for some), the 16th edition of the UEFA competition, is being styled as a celebration, with games being held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the first ever tournament (though it will strictly be 61 years).

The qualification stage is nearly complete and the finals draw has taken place, but the future of the tournament was cast in doubt thanks to the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

More teams

Nevertheless, it is hoped that it will go ahead with some alterations and Goal brings you everything you need to know.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Contents

Euro 2020 format

Euro 2020 will feature 24 teams - 20 from automatic qualification and the remaining four decided through the play-off phase in November 2020.

The format for the final tournament will be the same as Euro 2016, making for six groups comprised of four teams.

The winner and runner-up in each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the round of 16.

Euro 2020 group stage

The group stages were confirmed with the Euro 2020 draw on November 30, 2019.

The Euro 2020 group stage is provisionally proposed to take place from June 11, 2021 – June 24, 2021.

Host nation will kick off the tournament against at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Turkey 🇹🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Italy (H) 🇮🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇨🇭 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 11 Turkey vs Italy 8pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome Jun 12 Wales vs Switzerland 2pm Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 16 Turkey vs Wales 5pm Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 16 Italy vs Switzerland 8pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome Jun 20 Switzerland vs Turkey 5pm Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 20 Italy vs Wales 5pm Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 (H) 🇩🇰 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Finland 🇫🇮 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇧🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 (H) 🇷🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 12 Denmark vs Finland 5pm Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun 12 Belgium vs Russia 8pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg Jun 16 Finland vs Russia 2pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg Jun 17 Denmark vs Belgium 5pm Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun 21 Russia vs Denmark 8pm Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Jun 21 Finland vs Belgium 8pm Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Group C

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 🇳🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇺🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇦🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 North Macedonia / Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 13 Austria vs Georgia / North Macedonia 5pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest Jun 13 Netherlands vs Ukraine 8pm Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun 17 Ukraine vs North Macedonia / Georgia 2pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest Jun 17 Netherlands vs Austria 8pm Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun 21 North Macedonia / Georgia vs Netherlands 5pm Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Jun 21 Ukraine vs Austria 5pm Arena Nationala, Bucharest

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 (H) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇭🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 / 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 🇨🇿 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 13 England vs Croatia 2pm Wembley Stadium, London Jun 14 Scotland / Serbia vs Czech Republic 2pm Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun 18 Croatia vs Czech Republic 5pm Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun 18 England vs Scotland / Serbia 8pm Wembley Stadium, London Jun 22 Croatia vs Scotland / Serbia 8pm Hampden Park, Glasgow Jun 22 Czech Republic vs England 8pm Wembley Stadium, London

Group E

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 🇪🇸 (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇸🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇵🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 / Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 14 Poland vs Northern Ireland / Slovakia 5pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin Jun 14 Spain vs Sweden 8pm San Mames, Bilbao Jun 18 Sweden vs Northern Ireland / Slovakia 2pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin Jun 19 Spain vs Poland 8pm San Mames, Bilbao Jun 23 Northern Ireland / Slovakia vs Spain 5pm San Mames, Bilbao Jun 23 Sweden vs Poland 5pm Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Group F

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Hungary / 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 🇵🇹 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 🇫🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 (H) 🇩🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F fixtures

Date Game Time (UK) Venue Jun 15 Hungary / Iceland vs Portugal 5pm Puskas Arena, Budapest Jun 15 France vs Germany 8pm Allianz Arena, Munich Jun 19 Hungary / Iceland vs France 2pm Puskas Arena, Budapest Jun 19 Portugal vs Germany 5pm Allianz Arena, Munich Jun 23 Portugal vs France 8pm Olympic Stadium, Baku Jun 23 Germany vs Hungary / Iceland 8pm Allianz Arena, Munich

Euro 2020 play-offs

Sixteen teams compete in the play-off section of Euro 2020 qualifying. They are divided into four groups, with one team from each section advancing to the tournament.

Play-off path A

Iceland defeated Romania in semi-final one of Path A, while Hungary beat Bulgaria in the other semi-final.

Hungary will have home advantage in the final.

Date Team Result Team Oct 8 Iceland 2-1 Romania Oct 8 Bulgaria 1-3 Hungary Nov 12 Hungary - Iceland

Play-off path B

Semi-final one saw Northern Ireland beat & Herzegovina, while Slovakia defeated the in the other semi-final.

Northern Ireland will be the hosts for the final.

Date Team Result Team Oct 8 Bosnia & Herzegovina 1-1 (3-4P) Northern Ireland Oct 8 Slovakia 0-0 (4-2P) Republic of Ireland Nov 12 Northern Ireland - Slovakia

Play-off path C

Scotland overcame Israel on penalties in one of the semi-finals, while Serbia beat Norway in extra time in the other.

The winner of Norway vs Serbia will be at home for the final.

Date Team Result Team Oct 8 Scotland 0-0 (5-3P) Israel Oct 8 Norway 1-2 AET Serbia Nov 12 Serbia - Scotland

Play-off path D

Georgia narrowly defeated Belarus, while North Macedonia saw off the challenge of Kosovo in the other semi-final in path D.

The final will be hosted by Georgia.

Date Team Result Team Oct 8 Georgia 1-0 Belarus Oct 8 North Macedonia 2-1 Kosovo Nov 12 Georgia - North Macedonia



When & where will Euro 2020 take place?

The 16th edition of the European Championship will provisionally kick off on June 11, 2021 and it will conclude on July 11, 2021.

It will be held across 12 different cities in Europe, with UEFA celebrating the 60th birthday of the first European Championship (then called the European Nations Cup), which was held in France in 1960.

Article continues below

The final and semi-finals will be contested in London at Wembley Stadium.

Full Euro 2020 stadiums guide.

City Stadium Capacity Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruyff Arena 56,000 Baku, Azerbaijan Olympic Stadium 68,700 Bilbao, Spain San Mames 53,332 Bucharest, Romania Arena Nationala 55,600 Budapest, Hungary Ferenc Puskas Stadium 67,889 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium 38,065 Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium 51,700 Glasgow, Scotland Hampden Park 52,063 London, England Wembley Stadium 90,000 Munich, Germany Allianz Arena 75,000 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico 72,698 Saint Petersburg, Russia Krestovsky Stadium 68,134

Click here to learn more about the Euro 2020 host cities and stadiums