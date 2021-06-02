Euro 2020 fantasy football: Best players, tips, budgets & how to play UEFA game

Everything you need to know about the official UEFA game, including the players to pick, best tips, prizes and more

If you're looking forward to Euro 2020 you can make it even more interesting by taking part in the official fantasy football game.

Most people will be familiar with the Premier League version, but UEFA has launched a unique version of their own ahead of the tournament.

So if you're thinking of playing, Goal brings you everything you need to know, including the best players to pick, tips and prize information.

What is Euro 2020 fantasy football & how do you play?

Exactly what it says on the tin: a fantasy football game based on the teams and players involved in Euro 2020.

You pick a formation and select a squad of 15 players - two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

Of course, fantasy football managers must operate within a budget of €100 million (that rises to €105 million from the last-16 on), so it takes some careful consideration to get the best possible mix.

In the group stage, you are limited to a maximum of three players from the same team, but that allowance increases during the knockout stage, with fewer teams participating.

Points are allocated based on appearances, goals, assists and so on, but they are taken away for cards, missing penalties, conceding goals and scoring own goals.

So how do you play the Euro 2020 fantasy football game? Simple, head to the official UEFA website or download the UEFA Euro 2020 app, which is available on iOS or Android devices.

Who are the best players to pick in Euro 2020 fantasy football?

The best players to pick in any fantasy football team are those who will get the most points.

Ideally, you should pick players who will play every game, particularly those who score and set up goals.

There may be a temptation to create a 'dream team' that you'd love to see play in real life, but that sort of approach doesn't usually work in fantasy football.

For example, many consider N'Golo Kante to be one of the finest midfielders of his generation and he is integral to France, but he is a defensive-minded player, so is not likely to score or set up a lot of goals.

To help you get started, Goal takes a look at some of the best players to choose.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, €12m)

This could potentially be Cristiano Ronaldo's last major tournament and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be eager to make an impact in the competition as Portugal attempt to retain their title. Ahead of Euro 2020, Ronaldo had scored a total of 103 goals in 173 games for his country and the fact he takes free kicks as well as penalties increases his chances of scoring.

Kylian Mbappe (France, €12m)

Already a World Cup winner with France, Kylian Mbappe will be key to Les Bleus ' assault for the European crown. He's the most expensive player in Euro 2020 fantasy football alongside Ronaldo, but his goalscoring touch suggests he is probably worth the cost.

Harry Kane (England, €11.5m)

England's main goal threat, Harry Kane costs slightly less than Ronaldo and Mbappe. The Tottenham striker comes into Euro 2020 on the back of a 33-goal season at club level and he is already one of the Three Lions' top goalscorers of all time. Kane is a master penalty taker too, so that makes him all the more appealing.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, €11.5m)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the European Golden Shoe in 2020-21 with a record 41 goals in 29 appearances and he'll be eager to take that form into the European Championship. 'Lewy' will get goals and Poland will fancy their chances of qualifying from a group that also contains Spain, Slovakia and Sweden.

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium, €11m)

Arriving at Euro 2020 a Serie A champion, Romelu Lukaku is playing the best football of his career and the fact that he remains Belgium's chief goal-getter is reason enough to get him into your fantasy football team.

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal, €10.5m)

With 28 goals from midfield for Manchester United in 2020-21, Bruno Fernandes is considered one of the best picks for Euro 2020 fantasy football. A note of caution should be sounded, though, as he is not the main star for Portugal and ahead of the tournament he had just two goals in 27 caps. Nevertheless, Fernandes' quality cannot be denied.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, €10.5m)

There is a chance that Kevin De Bruyne could miss Belgium's Euro 2020 opener against Russia after sustaining a face injury in the Champions League final, but if he is fit the Manchester City star will be a key player for the Red Devils.

Ferran Torres (Spain, €8m)

Manchester City youngster Ferran Torres is one of the leading lights in Luis Enrique's Spain team and has hit the ground running on the senior international stage. He scored double figures for Pep Guardiola's side in his first season at the club and is brimming with confidence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England, €6.5m)

There was actually some concern about whether Gareth Southgate would select Trent Alexander-Arnold for Euro 2020 thanks to a dip in form, but the Liverpool full-back was impressive once more at the tail-end of the season. Alexander-Arnold is a flying wing-back who chips in with assists and scores the occasional goal. He also boasts a decent free kick in his locker and sometimes takes corner kicks.

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, €6m)

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois is the most expensive goalkeeper in the Euro 2020 fantasy football game (along with France's Hugo Lloris and Germany's Manuel Neuer). Roberto Martinez's side not only boast a fearsome attack, but their defence is a tough one to crack, as evidenced by the fact they only conceded three goals in qualifying.

What are the best tips for Euro 2020 fantasy football?

Fantasy football is all a bit of fun, but it can become very competitive when friends play in leagues together. Here are some tips to help you come out on top.

1. Pay attention, use transfers & be aware of the deadlines

It's very easy to simply choose a team and then forget about it, but if you want to win you need to constantly prune your team by swapping in form players and removing the dead wood. This is particularly true of a tournament, where very often a wildcard player will rise to prominence.

2. Use your chips

Speaking of wildcards, be sure to make use of the game's chips. For the Euro 2020 fantasy football game, the chips are the Wildcard and Limitless. Playing the Wildcard chip allows you to make unlimited permanent transfers, while Limitless lets you make unlimited temporary transfers for one gameweek only without a budget limit.

3. Look for differentials

If everyone chooses similar squads then it means that teams will all have the same levels of points - that's where exploiting differentials becomes a wise course of action. Look for players who haven't been chosen by a lot of people, yet score highly.

4. Choose players who score and create goals

Goalscorers and goal makers are king in fantasy football, so pack as many of them into your team as the budget will allow. When choosing defenders, think of full-backs who get up the wing or take set-pieces and centre-backs who score headers. Choose creative midfielders and wingers. Finally, pick players who take free kicks and penalties!

5. Captain a goalscorer

In fantasy football, leadership attributes do not matter when picking your captain. The player who is made captain will have their point total doubled, so make sure to put the armband on the player who will score highest.

Mbappe - Benzema - Griezmann



France are going to take some stopping at Euro 2020 🥵 pic.twitter.com/K94XibFvPo — Goal (@goal) May 19, 2021

What are the Euro 2020 fantasy football deadlines?

Time Match Matchday 1 June 11, 8pm BST Matchday 2 June 16, 2pm BST Matchday 3 June 20, 5pm BST Last 16 June 26, 5pm BST Quarter-finals July 2, 5pm BST Semi-finals July 6, 8pm BST Final July 11, 8pm BST

Are there prizes for winning Euro 2020 fantasy football?

There are prizes to be won each matchday, as well as overall prizes for the top teams and a raffle into which every player enters.

Ahead of matchday one, every person who has entered a team in the Euro 2020 fantasy football game has a chance of winning tickets to knockout stage games.

Each matchday, players have a chance of winning a £20 voucher for a takeaway website.

Here is the overall prize winners breakdown:

Position Prize 1st Free takeaway for a year 2nd / 3rd Free takeaway for a year 4th / 5th Xbox console, PES game & £50 takeaway voucher 6th - 10th Official national team kit of choice 11th - 30th Official matchball

