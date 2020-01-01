Ethiopia striker Abera at the double as Birkirkara go six points clear

The Ethiopia international continued with her fine scoring form as she struck twice to help the hosts beat Mgarr United on Tuesday

Birkirkara opened up a six-point advantage at the top of the Maltese Women's Premier League as Loza Abera scored twice in a 3-1 victory at Mgarr United on Tuesday night.

The Maltese leaders continued from where they left off before the Christmas break as they condemned third-placed Mgarr United to start the new year on a high in front of their fans at Dingli Ground.

After the first half finished goalless, 25-year-old new signing Ann-Marie Said netted her fourth goal in two matches to open the lead for the Stripes in the 53rd minute of the encounter.

Abera doubled the advantage for the hosts when she struck in the 71st minute before scoring her second of the match to seal Birkirkara's victory over their fellow title contenders.

's Esther Anu made a cameo appearance after she replaced Raina Giusti late in the second half, while Abera has now scored 24 goals in 10 matches, with the brace her eight this season.

The victory means Birkirkara have garnered 25 points from nine matches to move six points clear of nearest challengers Swieqi United, who won 5-0 at Kirkop United on the same day.

They will hope to continue on their fine run of form when they visit second-placed Swieqi United in their next league fixture on January 28.