Etebo: On-loan Stoke City midfielder looking to start a ‘new chapter’ at Getafe

The Nigeria international is looking forward to a new challenge with the Spanish top-flight side after his temporary departure from the Potters

Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed his delight to start a new chapter with side after leaving .

The Super Eagles star completed a loan switch from the Championship side to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez outfit, with the Spanish club having an option of signing him permanently.

Etebo, who was a consistent performer for the Potters last season, endured a difficult time with Stoke this term before his departure, as he found game time limited.

Following his successful loan move, the midfielder has taken to the social media express his readiness for his new challenge while appreciating his supporters.

“New chapter! So happy to start my New Year with a great team Getafe,” Etebo posted on Instagram.

“Also want to use this opportunity to appreciate my fans for their effort and support.”

The 24-year-old midfielder could make his debut for Getafe when they take on Badalona in a Cup tie on Saturday.