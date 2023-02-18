Erling Haaland has an absolute SHOCKER as Manchester City striker blasts over from yards out for arguably miss of the season

Erling Haaland was left red-faced and frustrated as he missed an incredible chance in Manchester City's clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Haaland had great chance

Fired well over bar from close range

Forest went on to score equaliser

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland had two excellent chances when the ball bounced to him after Keylor Navas pulled off a save. His first effort hit the bar and came back to him but he ended up sending the ball sailing over the bar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker will seriously regret the missed opportunity as Forest went on to equalise and secure a 1-1 draw, ensuring City stay second in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Pep Guardiola's men turn their attention to Champions League action as they take on RB Leipzig in midweek.