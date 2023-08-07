'The marathon is just getting started' - Erling Haaland shares bullish reaction following Man City's Community Shield defeat to title rivals Arsenal

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland shared a rather bullish Instagram post ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

City lost the Community Shield to Arsenal

Haaland posted bullish message on Instagram

City favourites to win the title

WHAT HAPPENED? City suffered a defeat in the Community Shield to likely Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, and Haaland posted a defiant message on Instagram ahead of the new campaign, with City aiming to retain their title once again. "The marathon is just getting started," wrote the striker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City, who won the treble last season, will kick the season off with an away trip to Burnley on Friday evening. Pep Guardiola's side have won five of the last six titles, and will be aiming for a repeat of last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norwegian hitman scored an incredible 52 goals in 53 games in all competitions last term, and will hope to better that in the new campaign.

