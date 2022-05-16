Eriksen 'would love to play Champions League again' amid links to Manchester United and Tottenham

Christian Eriksen would “love to play Champions League football again” as he approaches the end of his short-term contract Brentford amid talk of interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

The 30-year-old playmaker has enjoyed an emotional return to elite competition in 2021-22 after linking up with the Bees as a free agent in January, with the Denmark international back in competitive action for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

He has, after being released by Serie A giants Inter, shown in the Premier League that he remains a classy operator and would not look out of place if offered an opportunity to grace a European stage next season.

Where will Christian Eriksen be playing next season?

Eriksen committed to a six-month deal with Brentford when easing his way back from a serious health scare, and that agreement will come to a close in the summer.

He told Viaplay of his future: “I do not think that there are some football players who can just pick and choose between clubs, because there are many criteria that come into play.

“There are also many clubs that need to see one's path before that happens. I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision.

“I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn't essential for me.”

Could Christian Eriksen sign a new contract at Brentford?

Eriksen has contributed one goal and four assists to the Bees through 10 appearances, helping to steer them away from relegation danger, and there is a desire in west London to see him stay put.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank hopes another deal can be done, and said of Eriksen: “There is still more to come from him. Maybe not 10 top crosses a game, but more sharpness in the big moments. He's at a good level now but the last bit will take some time.

“For me [signing Eriksen] was not a gamble. I was convinced he could help us and that he could be the best signing ever for Brentford.

“It was not an injury, it was a heart condition. So he wouldn't have lost any speed or anything. There's a mental issue but when he decided he wanted to play that was it.”

