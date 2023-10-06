'He'll be on fire!' - Erik ten Hag insists he is not concerned by Marcus Rashford's dismal form despite striker scoring only goal this season for Man Utd

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed the misfiring Marcus Rashford to come out of his slump in form.

Ten Hag defends Rashford amid downturn

Striker has just one goal all season

'He'll be on fire'

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford has scored just one goal all season for the struggling Red Devils, a huge drop off in form after scoring 30 times in all competitions last season. The England international has looked particularly low on confidence after spurning a glorious opportunity in the 3-2 defeat by Galatasaray.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Strikers when they don't score, they need a moment and it will come," Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday. "He's so experienced and when he's doing the right things and the team is, the momentum will come and he'll be on fire."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford is not the only player struggling for form at United, who have made their worst start to a season since the 1989-90 campaign. Ten Hag's side have been weakened by an interminable injury list but the manager said they must also take responsibility for their troubles. "We've dropped the levels and we have to get back to those. There are reasons for that, but still, it's not acceptable and we have to fight against it," he said. "They have a good foundation for the way we play, we have rules and principles. When they help each other and support each other, we will play better."

WHAT NEXT FOR MARCUS RASHFORD? The striker will be keen to find the net again when United host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. He scored the only goal against the Bees at Old Trafford last season.