Erik ten Hag teases Man Utd interest in Neymar: 'When we have news we will tell you'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was tight-lipped when pressed on his club's interest in Neymar but did not rule out a move for the PSG star

Ten Hag did not rule out move for Neymar

Brazilian is out of favour at PSG

United were interested in him in 206

WHAT HAPPENED? The United manager gave a mischievous answer when asked what he thought of Neymar after French newspaper L'Equipe reported that the club have been offered the chance to sign the out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When we have news we will tell you," Ten Hag told a press conference before United's Premier League match against Chelsea on Thursday.

More to follow...