Erik ten Hag reveals the secrets to Marcus Rashford's incredible Man Utd form - and why he was 'not the best' at the start!

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford's attitude has been key to his stunning form for Manchester United this season.

Ten Hag hailed Rashford's mentality

Striker apparently began season "out of shape"

Rashford overtook CR7 as club's sixth top European scorer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United manager praised Rashford's mentality a day after his striker scored the only goal against Real Betis in spectacular style to help secure the Red Devils' safe passage to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "His attitude and mentality is what is bringing him a lot of progress and brings the team a lot of joy and gives him a lot of goals and us a lot of wins," Ten Hag said a press conference. "I knew his skills. You also bring staff in around him, who can make him better and make progress."

His second-half strike against Betis was Rashford's 27th goal of the season, making it his best ever campaign - with three months still to go. He has also contributed six assists.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Ten Hag admitted that Rashford was not in pristine shape when he started the pre-season. The England international had come off the back of a hugely disappointing campaign for the team and on a personal level, scoring only five times in all competitions.

"He has progressed during the season," added Ten Hag. "He was not in the best shape when he started the season, but the way we're playing gives him a base and he brings his skills in to that."

DID YOU KNOW? Rashford's strike at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday saw him move up to sixth in the list of United's top scorers in Europe on 25 goals, climbing above Cristiano Ronaldo.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils host Fulham in their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday.