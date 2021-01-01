Eric Bailly: Resurgent or another false dawn?

While the centre-back has thrived recently at the heart of the Manchester United defence, previous issues mean fans won’t get too comfortable

The immediate events after defeated 2-1 on New Year’s Day were pleasing to see.

Almost every player for the home side surrounded Eric Bailly following a match-winning block at the death to deny Keinan Davis’ goal-bound effort. Villa deserved something from the game on the balance of play, but the defender was having none of that.

There’s always the tendency to focus on attacking players alone when dishing out post-match adulation, but Bailly’s late intervention is the sort of moment that never goes unnoticed. For a United side that’d been building momentum with a ten-game unbeaten run since losing 1-0 to in November, dropping two points rather than claiming all three vs the West Midlands side would have hurt.

Fast forward to Monday night, as got the better of 1-0, and the immediate importance of the Ivory Coast defender’s effort was truly felt.

The Red Devils find themselves level with their age-old rivals with a game in hand; win vs on January 12 and the side from Manchester could be three points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men going into their meeting at Anfield five days later.

While Bailly’s desperate block at the end defined his showing on Friday night, the centre-back had a pretty good game beyond this contribution, continuing his eye-catching form since returning to the side to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence.

He made a joint-high two blocks on the night, led the way for interceptions and cleared the ball from harm’s way on more occasions than any teammate. The West African’s more robust method of defending complements the United captain’s style than Victor Lindelof, in theory, even though long-term doubts remain about the sustainability of the current partnership.

With Bailly, it feels like we’ve been here before, and the salient question that’s been asked ever since he arrived from will never go away: can he stay fit for a significant portion of a season?

From the outside looking in, you’d forgive Man United supporters for not throwing all their eggs in the defender’s basket, despite appreciating the 26-year-old’s performances since that League Cup return against in December.

Given that he’s never started more than 24 Premier League games since signing from the Yellow Submarine, the feeling that the central defender won’t be around for an extended period is understandable.

His league starts since that impressive debut season are 11, eight and one in 17/18, 18/19 and 19/20 respectively, while the old-school centre-back has already been used from the off on four occasions this season.

Even though one of the aforementioned starts was a calamitous showing in that 6-1 defeat by Hotspur in October, Bailly’s defensive underlying numbers make for good reading regardless.

The defender tops the interceptions per 90 charts, just as he leads the way for clearances per 90. Only Fred and Nemanja Matic outdo the Ivorian for average recoveries, while he sits fourth for aerial duels won per 90.

In the main, the stats make for good reading, but the injury history certainly doesn’t. The centre-back has missed over 70 games through injury since arriving from the side, with the highest volume of non-involvements coming last term (28).

Bailly’s already been absent for a total of nine matches so far this season, leading to the suggestion that another layoff may be around the corner, despite the strong hope that the injury-plagued defender will finally have Lady Luck on his side in 2021.

Regardless of the criticism of Maguire, the 27-year-old’s ball-carrying and progressive passing assist the Red Devils in playing out from the back, while his strength in aerial duels is second to none in the United team and 16th in the entire division (he’s won 74.1 percent of tussles in the air).

Ideally, the perfect partner for the international is arguably Bailly, however, the constant injuries question his overall dependability and leave supporters of the club asking for someone of that profile featuring alongside their club captain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer commended Bailly’s physicality, pace and ‘second to none bravery’ after Friday’s hard-fought win at Old Trafford, now, the United boss will hope he can rely on those qualities as the Red Devils look to return to the summit of English football, at most, or win a trophy, at least, to finally give his squad that winning feeling it needs to finally go to the next level.