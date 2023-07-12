EQUAL - The PLAYERS: Spotify brings together elite and grassroots players to champion equality in music and sport this summer

Ahead of the Women's World Cup, some of the game's biggest stars have teamed up with Spotify to create a unique all-women's football playlist.

To celebrate the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, Spotify has brought some of the biggest names in women’s football together to celebrate the beautiful game.

For the first time, footballers have collaborated to create EQUAL - THE PLAYERS: an all-women’s football playlist created by players from around the world, from grassroots regulars to the world’s best.

The playlist launches just over a week before the tournament’s curtain raiser between the hosts, New Zealand, and Norway in Auckland.

"We love to bring together the worlds of music and sports," said Taj Alavi, Spotify’s VP, Global Head of Marketing. "THE PLAYERS playlist is so exciting because it involves incredible female athletes from around the world and extends our commitment to shine a spotlight on women in music."

New Zealand are one of 15 counties represented in THE PLAYERS playlist, built by nearly 40 players. Many of the 40 will be taking part Down Under this summer, including Crystal Dunn, Jess Carter and Laura Giuliani.

Chelsea and Canada defender, Ashley Lawrence, believes that the initiative is promoting success for women across multiple disciplines.

She said: "Growing up I always wondered what my favorite athletes listened to while preparing for a major competition.

"It’s so cool to be able to collaborate on a playlist with female athletes across the globe spanning all levels. This initiative is showing the importance of highlighting the achievements of women both in sport and music."

Echoing Ashley, Lionesses defender Jess Carter said: "Unity and representation is so important in both music and in sport because they both have the ability to bring everyone together, regardless of who you are or where you've come from."

Now in its third year, EQUAL is Spotify’s global program dedicated to highlighting women creators, celebrating their contributions, and cultivating opportunities to foster gender equality. THE PLAYERS, consisting of more than 120 tracks by women artists, is the latest initiative.

The full list of players who contributed to the playlist are as follows: Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Jayde Riviere, Ashley Lawrence, Jess Carter, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Gabriela Salgado, Tarcianne Lima, Bruninha, Remy Siemsen, Meikayla Moore, Risa Shimizu, Eva Navarro, Laura Giuliani, Sofia Jakobsson, Amanda Nildén, Linda Sembrant, Laura Freigang, Lina Magull, Stina Johannes, Kai Novak, Brittany Wilson, Rachele Sartirani, Silvia Casciani, Sara Frigren, Matilda Nildén, Serina Backmark, Karin Muya, Charlotte Fleming, Lily Agg, Kyra Carusa, Rianna Jarrett, Atlanta Primus, Vyan Sampson, Kate Taylor, Malia Steinmetz, Liz Anton.

The featured players will be giving fans more insight into their passion for music, sharing their favourite tracks from the playlist and giving sneak peeks into their team’s musical habits.

Look out for THE PLAYERS on the global EQUAL hub on Spotify.