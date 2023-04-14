Sofiane Boufal was in no doubt who wins the eternal Messi-Ronaldo debate as he shared his experiences of Morocco's extraordinary World Cup adventure.

WHAT HAPPENED? Boufal was talking to Qatari sports channel Alkass about his side's remarkable run to the World Cup semi-finals and when asked the inevitable question gave an unequivocal answer.

WHAT THEY SAID: “With all due respect to him, but I enjoyed seeing him cry, rather than us crying. I prefer Messi over Ronaldo & the club I wish to play for is BARCELONA."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boufal's Atlas Lions stunned the world with their energetic defensive performances and thrusting counter-attacks in Qatar. Their quarter-final win over Ronaldo's Portugal made them the first African side to ever reach the last four of a World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? After a four-week break, Boufal's Al-Rayyan will be back in Qatari Stars League action against Al-Sailiya this evening.