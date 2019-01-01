England’s Lionesses train in Qatar

England women’s team train at their warm-weather camp in Qatar.

The Lionesses will be in Qatar for 8 days as boss Phil Neville named 28-player squad. The sessions will be used for the player to build toward the upcoming SheBelieves Cup in the USA at the end of February.

The England squad’s January training camp use to be held in the Spanish coastal town La Manga each year but now has moved to the Middle-East.

Arsenal’s forward Beth Mead withdrew from the squad due to a knee injury she suffer in the Women’s Super League loss to Chelsea. This has made room for Melissa Lawley to join the squad. Looking further forward into 2019, the Women’s World Cup will be in France from 7th June to 7th July. England find themselves in Group D with rivals Scotland, Argentina and Japan. It is a group which England are expected to qualify from as they currently sit in 4th place in the Women’s World Cup behind USA, Germany and France.

The England squad training in Qatar

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Man City), Ellie Roebuck (Man City), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg).

Article continues below

Defenders: Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Abbie McManus (Man City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Man Utd), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Demi Stokes (Man City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Steph Houghton (Man City).

Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Keira Walsh (Man City), Izzy Christiansen (Lyon).

Forwards: Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Nikita Parris (Man City), Ellen White (Birmingham City), Melissa Lawley (Man City), Chioma Ubogagu (Orlando Pride, on loan at Brisbane Roar).