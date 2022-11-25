England vs USA: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can USA cause an upset and inch closer to progressing to the Round of 16, or will the England brigade run rampage yet again?

England will fancy sealing a spot in the Round of 16 with their second win in as many group stage games when they square off against the USA at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

USA, on the other hand, will be extra motivated to come out of the game unscathed, given Iran won 2-0 against Wales in the other Group B encounter earlier today. A win or draw today, and another win against Iran in their final group game, would help them secure a spot in the Round of 16.

As far as the history between these two sides is concerned, England and USA have played each other on 11 occasions, with The Three Lions winning eight times.

They will be buoyed by the fact their players have got their scoring boots on, with Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Jack Grealish, all finding the back of the net against Iran.

England vs USA confirmed lineups

England XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

USA XI (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, H. Wright, Pulisic

England vs USA LIVE updates

England and USA's upcoming World Cup fixtures

England will play their third and final Group B match against Wales on Tuesday, 29th November, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, while USA will face Iran at the same kick-off time as the England-Wales game at the Al Thumama Stadium.