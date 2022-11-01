England squad for Japan and Norway: Russo back & Le Tissier gets maiden call up as Wiegman rewards in-form WSL stars

Maya Le Tissier has been called up to the England senior squad for the Lionesses' upcoming fixtures against Japan and Norway.

Russo back after injury woes

Jordan Nobbs also returns

No room for Jess Carter

WHAT HAPPENED? Le Tissier and fellow young starlet Katie Robinson were both included in Sarina Wiegman's 25-player squad for November's international break, as Manchester United striker Russo returns to the side after recovering from an injury layoff. Veteran midfielder Nobbs also comes back into the squad as does Chelsea's Niamh Charles, while Esme Morgan keeps her place after making her senior debut last month against the Czech Republic. Euros-winning captain Leah Williamson remains out through injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England face strong tests in the form of Japan and Norway ahead of next year's World Cup, in what is their final international break of 2022. The Lionesses learned last month that they will face Denmark and China in the group stages of the tournament next July, with the final spot to be decided in February.

ENGLAND SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sancy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester United), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Katie Robinson (Brighton), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Last month's 0-0 draw vs Czech Republic was only the second game in which England have failed to score in under Wiegman.

THE VERDICT:

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Two very testing friendlies close out a fantastic year for the reigning European Champions, who will now have all their focus on next summer's World Cup.