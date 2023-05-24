England squad: Chelsea's Raheem Sterling left out as Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is drafted in for latest Euro 2024 qualifiers

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has not been selected by Gareth Southgate for England's upcoming European qualifiers.

Sterling dropped after disappointing season

Dunk earns first call up since 2018

Palace star Eze also selected

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions will aim to continue their perfect start to qualification from Group C when they take on Malta and North Macedonia next month. But despite being one of Southgate's stalwarts in qualifying and at major tournaments for England, Sterling misses out after a tumultuous and disappointing season with Chelsea. The winger has had to overcome numerous injury setbacks while overseeing three managerial tenures in west London, all while former club Manchester City celebrate a third straight league title.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate was at the Etihad for Chelsea's defeat to City on Sunday as he made the final preparations to his squad, which ended in yet more disappointment for Sterling and Co. While the Blues winger is omitted, there is a deserved call-up for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, who could earn only his second ever England cap - and his first since 2018 - after forming a vital part of Robert De Zerbi's European-clinching Brighton. Crystal Palace starlet Eberechi Eze is also selected by Southgate, after his blistering form has seen him record six goals and one assist since Roy Hodgson took over in late March.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is not included due an operation on his hand, a procedure which The Times reports has been moved forward after the Magpies secured Champions League qualification on Monday. City's starting players will likely not feature against Malta on June 16, given that they will have played the Champions League final against Inter just six days before.

ENGLAND SQUAD IN FULL:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Callum Wilson

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Southgate's side travel to Malta on June 16 before hosting North Macedonia three days later.