England 'more determined than ever' to take knee after fan jeering, says Southgate

The Three Lions heard fans boo prior to kickoff at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday

Gareth Southgate insisted England are "more determined than ever" to kneel before matches in response to fans booing the action on Wednesday.

The Three Lions took a knee prior to their friendly against Austria at the Riverside Stadium, which led to scattered boos ringing out around the ground.

Teams across the Premier League kneeled prior to every match in 2020-21 to call attention to racial injustice worldwide.

“We feel more determined than ever to take the knee,” Southgate said at a press conference on Saturday.

“We accept there might be an adverse reaction and we’re just going to ignore that and move forward.

“We accept that there could be elements of the crowd that boo. We’re prepared to go through that. That’s the stance we are going to take going into the tournament.

"Those people [that boo] should put themselves in the shoes of the young players. How would they feel if their kids were in that situation?”

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips added that England's players were "confused and disappointed" to hear fans booing prior to kickoff.

England will close out their Euro 2020 preparations on Sunday when they take on Romania in a friendly at the Riverside Stadium.

With the match taking place at the same venue as Wednesday's game, England players could hear a similar reaction to fans prior to kickoff.

The Three Lions will play their first game of the Euros on June 13 when they face Croatia at Wembley. They will then take on Scotland five days later before finishing the group stage with a clash against Czech Republic.

