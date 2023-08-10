England star Lauren James banned for two games after stamp against Nigeria but crucially would be available to play in Women's World Cup final if Lionesses progress

England star Lauren James will be banned for two games after her red card against Nigeria, meaning her Women's World Cup might not be over yet.

James sent off in England's win over Nigeria

FIFA confirm ban as two games

Could play World Cup final if Lionesses get there

WHAT HAPPENED? James was dismissed in Monday's last-16 fixture after deliberately stepping on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie. FIFA has now confirmed the length of her ban, which rules her out of Saturday's quarter-final against Colombia and any potential semi-final, if England get there.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the 21-year-old, who was one of the stars of the group stages, would be available again for the Women's World Cup final - or a third-place play-off - if the Lionesses were to reach either of those stages.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? James will be a spectator as England take on Colombia in their Women's World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, August 12.