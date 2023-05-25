England football tickets: Prices & where to buy for Three Lions home & away games

Considering catching England live in action? Here's how you can watch the Three Lions live from stadiums around Europe.

Gareth Southgate's England are out to make amends after coming up short at the World Cup by booking their place at Euro 2024 in Germany. The Three Lions will have to secure positive results against the likes of Italy and Ukraine if they are to progress to the next European Championship, but there are no easy games.

GOALhas all the information you need regarding the availability of match tickets and ticket prices for England's matches home and away in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

How to buy tickets for England football matches?

Official England tickets can be found and bought on englandfootball.com. Supporters will need to register with the England Supporters Travel Club and express interest in tickets for away games, where allocations are limited.

It should be noted that members of the England Supporters Travel Club and My England Football are given priority access to tickets ahead of general sale to the public.

Resale tickets can also be found on sites such as Viagogo. Prices on resale sites can vary.

What are the ticket prices for England football matches?

Tickets for England games vary significantly, with prices starting from under £20 and reaching over £2,000, depending on the seat position and package.

Upcoming England football matches & where to watch

England's upcoming fixture schedule for 2023 can be seen below, including TV channels and kick-off times.

Date Game TV channel / stream Kick-off time (UK) Jun 16 Malta vs England Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Jun 19 England vs North Macedonia Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Sep 9 Ukraine vs England Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 5:00pm Sep 12 Scotland vs England Channel 4 / All4 7:45pm Oct 13 England vs Australia Channel 4 / Fox Sports 7:45pm Oct 17 England vs Italy Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Nov 17 England vs Malta Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm Nov 20 North Macedonia vs England Channel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm

