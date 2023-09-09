Why England are playing Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Poland amid war with Russia - explained

England face Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday, but the game will be played in Wroclaw, Poland.

England take on Ukraine in qualifier

Game being played in Poland

Win would see England more or less through

WHAT HAPPENED? England are on the road as they go in search of their fifth consecutive Euro 2024 qualifying victory. However, they won't be playing Ukraine in their native country. Since the war with Russia began last year, Ukraine have played home games in Poland and Slovakia, with cities such as Lodz, Krakow and Trvana playing host.

WHY IS THE GAME IN WROCLAW? The simple reason behind the relocation is that it is unsafe to play football in Ukraine while the war goes on. The stadium in south-west Poland was built for Euro 2012, a tournament that saw Ukraine and Poland co-host.

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite the fact the game will be played away from Ukraine, Gareth Southgate is still expecting a strong pro-Ukraine atmosphere. In a pre-match press conference, he said: "We know there are thousands of Ukrainians here. We are expecting a passionate crowd but we are here to win a football game, so for us it is about keeping our emotions in check and focusing on our job"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite all of the emotions associated with Saturday's game, England know they've a job to do. A win would see them all but secure their place at next summer's European Championship. They'll qualify for the tournament if they beat Ukraine, Italy beat Ukraine on Tuesday and North Macedonia fail to win either of their two upcoming games against Italy and Malta.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ENGLAND? They'll have to put emotions aside as they take on Ukraine on Saturday evening.