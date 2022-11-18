Endrick's father denies plans to visit Real Madrid amid transfer tug of war

The father of Palmeiras prodigy Endrick, Douglas Ramos, has denied that his entourage is scheduled to visit Real Madrid after reports to the contrary.

Endrick linked with a move to Real Madrid

Was reportedly set to visit this month

Ramos refutes claims

WHAT HAPPENED? The 16-year-old has been flourishing with Palmeiras since making his debut in Serie A and has three goals and one assist in just over 300 minutes. European heavyweights Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly pushing to land his services. Ramos was quoted as saying that Endrick's camp would pay a visit to the Spanish capital and take a look at the facilities at Valdebebas, Madrid's training centre, before making a decision. However, Endrick's father has now denied the claims.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I didn’t give any interview, and I never spoke about any travel to Madrid in the next weeks. There’s no travel scheduled as things stand," Ramos told Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick became the youngest player to feature for Palmeiras' senior side last month and a few weeks later he made history as their youngest-ever goal scorer. Madrid, Chelsea and PSG are considered as the frontrunners to sign him as it stands, although he is not eligible to make a transfer until he turns 18 in 2024.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK? The forward will continue with Palmeiras next season and has a contract with the club until 2025. He is believed to have a release clause of €60m but can only travel to Europe after turning 18.