'End gun violence now!' - Bedoya makes passionate post-goal plea to on-field mic

After two more mass shootings in the United States, the Philadelphia Union midfielder delivered a message to the U.S. government

midfielder Alejandro Bedoya delivered a passionate on-field plea to end gun violence following his goal against on Sunday night.

During a nationally televised game in the U.S. capital, Bedoya opened the scoring for his side at Audi Field.

After celebrating with his teammates, and with the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives just two miles away, Bedoya ran over to an on-field microphone and made his voice heard loud and clear.

“Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let’s go!" the veteran midfielder shouted.

Bedoya's plea came just one day after two separate gun massacres in the United States killed a total of 29 people and wounded dozens more.

A gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, killing 20, before another gunman killed nine people on the streets of Dayton, Ohio late Saturday evening.

Bedoya grew up 15 minutes away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where 17 students were killed in a gun massacre in 2018.

Article continues below

Following that shooting, Bedoya wore an “MSD Strong” shirt underneath his jersey to show support for the community.

A great win last night!

Wore this to support families affected by the tragic event in Parkland. Grew up 15 min. from Douglas. I grieve with those families but I’ve also been very inspired by movement they’ve started. Thank you for your courage & keep on keepin’ on! #MSDStrong❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wd88iWk9b5 — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) March 4, 2018

Bedoya, 32, has been capped 66 times by the U.S. national team and appeared in all four matches for the at the 2014 World Cup.

Watch Bedoya's goal and on-field message HERE.