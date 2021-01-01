En-Nesyri moves ahead of Messi with second Sevilla hat-trick which destroys Cadiz

The Morocco international scored his second treble for Los Nervionenses as they strolled past the Yellow Submarine

Youssef En-Nesyri scored his second hat-trick ever for in Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Cadiz.

The international, who also found the net thrice against two weeks ago came into the game having found the net against Deportivo the last time out.

12 goals in the league, @LaLigaEN top scorer.

16 goals in all competitions.

8 goals in 5 games.

Two hat-tricks in two weeks.



I don't have words for this man 🤯

Against the Yellow Submarine, En-Nesyri put up an impressive showing to hand Julen Lopetegui’s men their 11th win of the 2020-21 campaign.

After a cagey first 30 minutes at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, En-Nesyri put Sevilla ahead in the 35th minute.

Suso thumped a left-footed strike against the post which rebounded to the 23-year-old who made no mistake, sending the ball past Jeremias Ledesma and opening the scoring.

Four minutes later, En-Nesyri won a free-kick that Suso sent perfectly into the penalty spot area where the former man was waiting to head home.

Sevilla continued the second half from where they left it in the first 45 minutes, controlling all departments of the game as well as creating numerous scoring chances down both wings.

On the hour mark, En-Nesyri who has been linked with a move to wrapped up the game with his third goal of the game – capitalising on a defensive mishap from the visiting side and powering home a thunderous header past goalkeeper Ledesma.

With his treble, he now tops the Spanish elite division’s goalscoring chart with 12 goals, moving above ’s Lionel Messi and ’s Luis Suarez.

He was in action from start to finish alongside compatriot Yassine Bounou who was impressive in goal. Moroccan forward Oussama Idrissi was introduced in the 85th minute for Spanish midfielder Oliver Torres.

For Cadiz, Equatorial Guinea international Carlos Akapo was not listed for action by manager Alvaro Cervera.

Thanks to this result, the hosts move into third place in after accruing 36 points from 19 matches. The Yellow Submarine who remain winless in their last three matches occupy the ninth position having picked up 24 points with a game more.

Sevilla welcome to Seville in Wednesday’s Round of 16 showdown, while Cadiz would be hoping to arrest their poor run when they welcome Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid to Ramon de Carranza on January 31.