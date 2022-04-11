Emery: Villarreal's respect for Bayern Munich must be enormous in second leg of Champions League quarter-final

Villarreal coach Unai Emery has warned his team to show "enormous" respect to Bayern Munich when they meet in their Champions League semi-final tie this week.

Villarreal beat the German giants 1-0 in the first-leg in Spain last week and travel to Munich to conclude the tie on Tuesday.

But Emery has warned that his team cannot underestimate Julian Nagelsmann's side and admits that the clash will be the most difficult of his coaching career.

What has been said?

"Respect for Bayern must be enormous in every way. It will be very difficult and we must know how to respond," he told reporters.

"It will be complicated, we know that they are accustomed to scoring a lot of goals at home and that's normal.

"They have respect for us, but they know that if they play at a high level they're favourites and they score goals. They're optimistic and they feel strong at home.

"Naturally in the sense of difficulty [this is the biggest match of my career], but I'm convinced of competing against a team favourited to beat us.

"I'm trying to help the players to do their best, knowing that it is very complicated. Knowing the importance, and to show them the team is capable of facing teams of this level.

"It will be a very different game from [the quarter-final against] Juventus and because it's away from home, it will be more complicated.

"We must hold them in defence and be dangerous in attack. But I expect a different game from the one at home."

Who awaits Bayern or Villarreal in the next round?

Whoever wins the last-eight tie between Villarreal and Bayern will go on to face either Liverpool or Benfica in the next round.

Liverpool lead that tie 3-1 on aggregate after beating the Portuguese giants in Lisbon last week.

