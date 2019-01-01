Emery expecting further departures after being 'delighted' with Arsenal's transfer window

The Gunners boss believes that, with European clubs still in the market for fresh faces, there are more deals to be done in north London this summer

Unai Emery is expecting more movement at before transfer windows across Europe close, with the Gunners open to sanctioning further departures.

The summer at Emirates Stadium has been busier than many expected, with late incomings wrapped up on deadline day.

Kieran Tierney and David Luiz have joined fellow new boys Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos in north London, while a deal has also been done for defender William Saliba.

Arsenal have also seen players move on, such as Alex Iwobi, Aaron Ramsey and Eddie Nketiah, with Emery revealing that the exit door has not yet been closed.

He told reporters: “We are changing players at the last moment. We had Laurent Koscielny, the first captain, but just five days ago he left.

“Other players were coming in, we finished our market but it is at the moment open in other countries.

“In the next 20-25 days some players will leave. It’s the reason I want to close our squad clearly.”

Emery added on those added to his ranks: “We had signed some players and let some players leave.

“I am delighted with our work, the club did well to get the best players to help us and make our squad stronger.

“We’ll start Sunday looking to see our response with the players, working only on that focus.”

Pressed further on who he is most looking forward to working with, the Spaniard said: “With all!

“I want to say to our supporters I am very excited and enthusiastic with Pepe, David Luiz, Ceballos, Martinelli, Kieran Tierney and with Willock, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo [Saka], with [Alexandre] Lacazette, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, everybody! With [Bernd] Leno, with Emiliano [Martinez], with Matt [Macey].

“We need every player and I want to achieve with every player our best performance. My challenge is to achieve some titles in my present and future here and go to the .

“My first, first objective is to improve each player in his career.”

Arsenal are considered to have enjoyed a productive summer window, with expectations rising accordingly.

Asked what he is hoping to achieve this season, Emery said: “Realistic? We are happy, we are delighted with our players and our squad. We know it will be difficult but our ambition and motivation is to do the best possible in all competitions.

“The most important competition is the Premier League, we are going to start on Sunday trying to find the regularity to be consistent in 38 matches.

“Our first objective is to be in the top four but knowing it is going to be difficult. Last year we reduced the distance. and are stronger than others at the beginning but we want to reduce the distance to them and compete with them.

“We can achieve more and more points against them. After , and have the same objective as us. Last year we had a very small points difference between us. This is another challenge for them, for us.

“Other teams are coming back, signing very good players, working very well. , West Ham, Leicester, Wolverhampton, . The Premier League is the best competition in the world. We are going to work and be with a big challenge to compete for the top four in this competition.”

Arsenal will open their 2019-20 campaign away at Newcastle on Sunday.