Emerson Royal shown straight red card for disgusting challenge on Martinelli that left Arsenal furious

Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal was shown a straight red card after a nasty challenge on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Emerson Royal shown straight red card

Arsenal furious after crunching tackle on Martinelli

Sending off left Spurs with no chance of recovery

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian full-back was sent off in the second half of the north London derby after he brought down Martinelli with an awful challenge near the touchline.

Getty Images

BT Sport

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The red card ended up being the final nail in the coffin as Antonio Conte's men failed to recover, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal to leave them four points behind their rivals in the Premier League table.