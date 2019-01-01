Emem Eduok opens goal account in Erzurum BB win

The Nigerian striker grabbed his maiden goals as the White and Blue halted their four-winless run at Kazim Karabekir Stadyumu

Emem Eduok scored his first goals for Erzurum BB in their 4-2 win over Sivasspor in Sunday’s Super Lig encounter.

Having failed to clinch a victory in their previous four games, Mehmet Ozdilek’s men halted the poor run at Kazim Karabekir Stadyumu with the 25-year-old scoring a brace.

The White and Blue started the game brightly after Jasmin Scuk opened the scoring from the penalty spot with only four minutes into the game.

The lead was shortlived as Hakan Keles’ side equalised through Serhiy Rybalka in the 12th minute.

Eduok who joined the side in January restored their lead at the half-hour mark but the visitor levelled once again through Hakan Arslan.

The Nigerian striker then completed his brace in the 60thh minute while former Manchester United winger Gabriel Obertan sealed the victory 12 minutes later.

Despite the win, Erzurum BB remain in the relegation zone after gathering 21 points from 22 games.

They will hope to secure a second consecutive victory when they visit Ankaragucu on February 24.