'I didn't want to go for the sake of it' - Young striker Elye Wahi explains decision to snub Chelsea transfer in favour of surprise RC Lens move

Chelsea were closely linked with a move for French striker Elye Wahi in the summer transfer window but the Blues failed to seal a deal.

Wahi opened up about not joining Chelsea

Chelsea, West Ham and Frankfurt wanted the player

Made a surprise move to RC Lens

WHAT HAPPENED? Wahi, 20, was linked with a move to the Premier League as both Chelsea and West Ham were chasing the striker but he eventually ended up joining Ligue 1 side RC Lens in a €35m (£30m/$38m) move.

Wahi has now opened up about his failed move to Stamford Bridge as he claimed that he did not want to join the Premier League giants "just for the sake of it".

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to L’Equipe, Wahi said, "Chelsea – I didn’t want to go there just for the sake of it. Frankfurt was close, more so than Chelsea. I spoke with the manager there (Dino Toppmöller). He speaks French and that was important for me. They had to wait for Randal Kolo Muani’s departure and waiting for it was too complicated. I don’t have any regrets."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker also confirmed that Eintracht Frankfurt were also keen on signing him but the transfer depended on Randal Kolo Muani's departure from the club. As he did not want to wait for the German side, he opted to sign for Lens.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? After the international break is over, RC Lens will next take on Metz in a Ligue 1 clash on September 16.